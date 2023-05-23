Win a copy of the real-life Orlog dice game from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla!

We have a copy of the Orlog Dice Game from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to give away!

Orlog appeared in the Viking Britain seen in hit action-adventure video game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with assassin hero Eivor able to challenge people across the land to a match of the game inspired by traditional ancient dice games.

Orlog sees its two players rolling dice to reduce their opponent’s health points while fending off counterattacks. The two players roll their dice across three throws, before using their symbols to attack and block both melee and ranged attacks, steal resources, and gather energy used to activate a variety of unique god powers.

The retail edition of Orlog includes two sets of acrylic dice, 32 real stones to use as health counters, two dice bowls, dozens of God Favour cards and tokens, a game coin, and everything else you need to learn how to play.

Thanks to publisher PureArts, we’ve got a copy of the retail edition to give away to one lucky winner. All you have to do to be in with a shot is follow the instructions below (or here) to enter before the end of Monday May 29th and hope that fate is on your side! Terms and conditions can also be found on the competition page. Good luck!