Pokémon card rarities explained: How to identify Rare, Ultra Rare and Secret Rare Pokémon cards

Pokémon cards are booming in popularity again, thanks to some record-breaking sales of highly valuable cards and celebrities getting in on the excitement around the game’s rarest cards.

There are thousands of Pokémon cards available today, ranging from basic cards that can be found in every player’s collection to rare finds that can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars to pick up.

Pokémon card rarities

While identifying the rarest Pokémon cards out there can be tricky - whether you’re hoping to sell them or just work out how special your collection is - it’s also easier than you think. There are a number of ways to identify Pokémon card rarities just by looking at the cards you own.

We’ve put together this helpful guide to help you tell Pokémon card rarities apart. If you’re wondering whether your Pokémon card is Rare, Ultra Rare, Secret Rare or maybe even more special, there’s no better place to start.

How to tell a Pokémon card’s rarity

You can usually identify the rarity of a Pokémon card by looking in the card’s lower right corner. There you’ll find the name of the card’s illustrator, its collector card number in the set (as well as how many cards there are in the set in total) and a symbol denoting the card’s rarity. On some cards the symbol and information is in the lower left.

There are three basic levels of Pokémon card rarity, each with their own unique symbol:

Common Pokémon Cards

A black circle (⚫) represents a Common Pokémon card. As the name suggests, these are the most widely available cards. Each Pokémon TCG booster pack includes six random common cards.

Uncommon Pokémon Cards

A black diamond (⬥) marks an Uncommon Pokémon card. These are slightly more rare than Common cards, but will still make up a large part of most Pokémon card collections. There are three Uncommon Pokémon cards in each Pokémon TCG booster pack.

Rare Pokémon Cards

A black star (★) signifies a Rare Pokémon card. These are among the more valuable cards in the Pokémon TCG, as well as appearing on some of the game’s most powerful cards. Only one Rare Pokémon card appears in each booster pack.

Promo Pokémon Cards

Promo Pokémon cards given out at Pokémon TCG tournaments and other special events are marked with a unique Promo star icon. It looks like the Rare star, but with the word PROMO across it. These are Pokémon cards that aren’t available in normal sets or booster packs.

Charmander, Charmeleon and Charizard in the Vivid Voltage expansion are examples of Common, Uncommon and Rare Pokémon cards.

Beyond the basic Pokémon card rarities, there are a number of special rarities that appear in the Pokémon TCG, including Holographic, Ultra Rare and Secret Rare.

Holographic Rare Pokémon Cards

Holographic Pokémon cards are often called “shiny” Pokémon cards, and for good reason - each card features a special holographic version of its artwork printed in reflective ink. These are among the Pokémon TCG’s rarest cards - the shiny Charizard from the first edition of the game is one of the most popular and sought-after Pokémon cards in existence. While every Pokémon TCG booster pack is guaranteed a rare card, a Holographic-Rare card is estimated to appear in only one in every three booster packs.

Holographic Rare cards can include shiny versions of Common and Uncommon cards, with identical artwork and gameplay text, but are Rare unlike their non-Holographic counterparts. They also have a different collector card number.

Reverse Holographic Pokémon Cards

As well as Holographic Pokémon cards featuring shiny artwork, there are also Reverse Holographic cards that feature the rest of the card frame printed in the reflective ink. These Reverse Holographic Pokémon cards can be of Common, Uncommon, Rare and even Holo-Rare rarity. Unlike Holographic Rare cards, the Reverse Holographic version of cards does not change rarity and features the same collector card number as the standard version.

Holographic Pokémon cards, such as this Celebi & Venusaur, are also called "Shinies". They're some of the most popular cards out there! Image: Sarah Jarvis

Ultra Rare Pokémon Cards

Ultra Rare Pokémon cards are always foil cards, and come in a number of different variants that all share the name of Ultra Rare. Ultra Rare cards include ex, EX, GX, LV.X, Prime, Star and Legend Pokémon cards.

Many Ultra Rare Pokémon cards can be identified by the word or symbol next to the name of the card. For example, Pikachu EX is the Ultra Rare EX variant of Pikachu. In the case of Pokémon Star cards it is a gold star, while Prime Pokémon cards can be identified by the holographic gold colour of the card name and the card’s shiny silver edge.

Ultra Rare Pokémon cards are unique in the Pokémon TCG in that they feature different artwork and/or ability text to other Rare cards, including Holographic Rare cards. The artwork may extend outside of the normal frame to become half-body or full art. In the case of Pokémon Legends cards, the holographic artwork extends across two separate cards that form the single card when placed next to each other.

Ultra Rare cards are among the rarest of Pokémon cards thanks to their unique appearance and gameplay, and often command some of the highest prices among collectors.

Ultra Rare Pokémon cards come in a number of forms and feature unique artwork and gameplay effects.

Half Art Pokémon Cards

Half Art Pokémon cards fall under the Ultra Rare category of Pokémon cards. They feature different artwork to standard Pokémon cards, with the artwork extending beyond the usual frame to cover more of the card. However, the artwork does not cover the entire card, remaining on the top half, making these less visually distinct than Full Art Pokémon cards.

Half Art Pokémon cards can include EX, GX and V cards. As Half Art Pokémon cards aren’t an official rarity within the Pokémon TCG, they are also known by a number of alternate names, including Half Body and Regular Art cards.

Full Art Pokémon Cards

As the name suggests, Full Art Pokémon cards - sometimes known as Full Body Pokémon cards - are among the most visually impressive Pokémon cards. They feature artwork that covers the entire card, stretching up to the very borders of the card - and some even beyond that.

Full Art Pokémon cards first appeared in the Black & White set for the Pokémon TCG, featuring variants of Pokémon EX cards. Later Full Art Pokémon cards have included version of GX and Trainer cards.

Full Art Pokémon cards are among some of the rarest Pokémon cards available. Two Full Art Pokémon cards are estimated to appear in each booster box. As each booster box includes 36 individual booster packs, that means Full Art cards only appear in one in 18 booster packs.

Half Art Pokémon cards - such as the Charizard on the left - have unique artwork that extends beyond the normal frame but doesn't cover the entire card. Full Art cards like the Charizard on the right have artwork that can stretch up the very edges of a card.

Secret Rare Pokémon Cards

Secret Rare Pokémon cards are special in that they feature a collector card number that goes beyond the printed number of cards in a set. You can tell if your Pokémon card is Secret Rare by looking at the number in the bottom left of the card - if the number on the left of the slash is higher than the number on the right, it’s a Secret Rare.

Secret Rare Pokémon cards are typically foil cards and feature unique artwork. Similarly to Holographic Rare cards, Secret Rares can be a variant of a lower-rarity card in the set but with a higher collector card number. However, they feature the same gameplay ability text as the original card.

Rainbow Rare Pokémon Cards

Rainbow Rare Pokémon cards are similar to Secret Rare Pokémon cards in that they feature unique artwork and a collector card number higher than the set number. However, they are named for the distinctive rainbow effect of their holographic finish.

Rainbow Rare cards first appeared in the Sun & Moon set for the Pokémon TCG, with variants of GX Pokémon, as well as Trainer cards. More recently, Rainbow Rares have included VMax Pokémon cards from the latest Sword & Shield expansion.

While a number of Rainbow Rares have been released over the years, they remain some of the very rarest Pokémon cards to hunt down and are often more valuable as a result.

Rainbow Rare cards are a subset of Secret Rare Pokémon cards with a distinctive holographic appearance. Like Secret Rare cards, they are variants of other cards that have a collector card number higher than the set number.

Shadowless Pokémon Cards

You may have heard of Shadowless Pokémon cards, likely as the result of cards such as the Shadowless Holographic Charizard fetching record prices at auction. They are among the rarest Pokémon cards in existence, and are extremely valuable as a result.

Shadowless cards are not an official Pokémon card rarity or variant. Instead, the nickname describes the visual difference between cards printed in the earliest Pokémon TCG sets and later printings of the cards.

As the name suggests, shadowless cards do not feature a shadow effect around the edge of the card’s artwork frame. The shadow is easiest to see on the right hand side of the main illustration. The shadow was introduced in later print runs of the Pokémon TCG’s first edition, making shadowless cards from the first edition’s Base Set a rare find as they represent some of the very first Pokémon cards released.

Misprinted Pokémon Cards

Misprinted Pokémon cards, sometimes known as Error Pokémon cards, are some of the rarest Pokémon cards to find. These cards feature unique visual elements caused by printing errors that may have been corrected in later printings. This makes cards with these misprints especially rare, as they may be very limited in quantity and not officially recognised as a variant.