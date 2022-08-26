Pokémon TCG cards featuring doodles and autographs by original artists on auction

A series of cards for the Pokémon Trading Card Game featuring doodles and autographs from the game’s original artists are going up for auction.

Custom-crafted to enable the artists to add their own drawings and autographs, the Pokémon TCG card set will be put up for auction via the PWCC Marketplace, an auction house that specialises in auctioning various collectibles – such as some of the rarest and most expensive Pokémon cards.

The Pokémon TCG card set due to be put up for auction are blank cards – meaning that they do not feature any printed artwork as a standard Pokémon card would – that include the 2004 Pokémon World Championships logo. Encased within protective casings provided by the Professional Sports Authenticator, a company that grades collectible trading cards to determine their worth and authenticity, the Pokémon cards have all been graded as mint or near-mint quality.