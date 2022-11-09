Star Wars is getting a new miniatures game next year, inspired by Clone Wars and ‘80s cartoons

A new Star Wars miniatures game is in development, following the likes of X-Wing, Armada and Legion with a skirmish-level battler starring handfuls of familiar characters - and inspired by the sci-fi series’ classic cartoons.

Star Wars: Shatterpoint is in the works at Atomic Mass Games, the studio now responsible for dogfighting hit X-Wing, space fleet battle game Armada and ground-based wargame Legion, which is probably best described as ‘Warhammer 40,000, but Star Wars’. The studio also developed Marvel miniatures game Crisis Protocol.

Shatterpoint will be a skirmish miniatures game - meaning that players will use fairly small numbers of models on the table, compared to the larger armies of something like Warhammer or Legion.

These models will form strike teams made up of famous faces from the galaxy far, far away, including the likes of Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, Asajj Ventress, Luminara Unduli and Lord Maul. These characters can be paired with thematic squads of followers, such as Mandalorian super commandos, battle droids and clone troopers, or be mixed-and-matched into custom teams using dedicated squad-building rules.

If the names above aren’t familiar, that probably means you haven’t seen Star Wars’ animated spin-off The Clone Wars or the various TV series that have since expanded on the prequel lore and characters seen in the long-running cartoon, such as recent live-action series The Mandalorian.

According to Shatterpoint’s designers, the game draws heavily from the series’ animated adaptations, including Clone Wars and older cartoons predating The Phantom Menace, seen in the stylised sculpts of its models.

The announcement trailer for Star Wars: Shatterpoint

“The design and development of the Star Wars: Shatterpoint miniatures game is really our love letter to the excitement and energy of being a kid on Saturday mornings,” said Atomic Mass’ director of product development Will Shick.

“We wanted to take all the great things about Star Wars - the action, the adventure and the iconic characters - to create a Star Wars miniatures game experience that felt like it had come straight out of the animated lineups of the ’80s and ’90s.”

The game’s first teaser trailer also shows off more familiar faces from the Star Wars prequel movies in plastic form, including General Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Count Dooku, Jango Fett and Anakin Skywalker.

Battles in Shatterpoint will centre on a set of mission objectives, said to “dynamically evolve” over the course of each match. Characters will be able to use unique abilities and a variety of combat skills as they compete to complete each objective first.

Star Wars: Shatterpoint is due to release in June 2023, with the first images of the game showing off its boxed core set. The exact contents of the box and its price are yet to be announced, though its cover artwork features Ahsoka Tano and Anakin on the side of the Jedi battling Sith warriors Maul and Asajj Ventress.