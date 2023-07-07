The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game to receive revised version of Two Towers expansion

A new expansion for The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game will be a revised version of two sets focused on the events of The Two Towers.

The Two Towers Saga Expansion is a repackaged version of two previously released expansions for the living card game: The Treason of Saruman and The Land of Shadow. Featuring six scenarios, The Two Towers Saga Expansion covers key events from The Tower Towers – the second book in the classic The Lord of the Rings trilogy of novels – with the players collaborating with their decks to complete each scenario’s objective/s before the game can.

At confrontation at Amon Hen, wherein orcs under the service of the wizard Saruman attacked, The Fellowship was broken, with the hobbits, Aragorn, Legolas, Gimli and Gandalf finding themselves scattered across Middle-earth, each seeking to save the land from Sauron and his forces in any way they can. Players can choose to tackle scenarios as separate challenges or as part of a Two Towers campaign, which will take them through major events from the story.

The first scenario will have players chasing after the Uruk-Hai who have kidnapped the hobbits in order to take them to Isengard, with the players needing to catch up to them before they’re delivered into Saruman’s clutches. After that, players will be defending the walls of Helm’s Deep from Saruman’s armies, before confronting the wizard alongside the Ents.

In other scenarios, players will be assisting Frodo and Sam on their journey to Mount Doom, all whilst keeping a careful eye on their companion and guide, Smeagol, who can switch to the malevolent Gollum at any moment.

Besides the scenarios, the upcoming game expansion will contain over 60 hero and player cards for players to enhance their existing decks for The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game or can build their own decks with.

The available cards include Aragorn, a hero card that doesn’t count towards a player’s hero limit and can support other hero cards – but can spell the end of the game if he is ever defeated. Another notable hero card is Frodo Baggins, who can exhaust the One Ring card in order to up his willpower and attack stats for the rest of the round.

Apart from heroes of The Fellowship, players will also find in the co-op game expansion cards from other factions they can use, including the Gondor noble Faramir – who is able to attack from range and ready fellow allies – and the gentle Ent Treebeard, who can be damaged to boost his attack and willpower until the end of the phase.

The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – The Two Towers Expansion will be published by Fantasy Flight Games, the studio responsible for releasing The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game, as well as other living card games such as Arkham Horror: The Card Game and horror board game Mansions of Madness.

A release date for The lord of the Rings: The Card Game – The Two Towers Expansion has been set for October 6th, with the title launching at a retail price of $70 (£55).