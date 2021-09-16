Lord of the Rings: The Card Game being revived with a revised core set

The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game is being revived via an upcoming revised version of the original core set.

Revealed through the live-stream event held by Fantasy Flight Games - the card game’s publisher and studio behind horror titles such as Arkham Horror - for Gen Con Online 2021, the newly announced revised core set is designed to provide a more accessible entry point for the long-running series. The Lord of the Rings: TCG - Revised Core Set will feature everything needed to experience a game for up to four players and offers a jumping-off point for getting into the immense amount of expansions released for the title.

Besides containing all the content found in the original core set, the revised version will also feature some new elements not previously seen in the living card game - including some fresh campaign cards, boons and burdens. Should players already own the original core set, then they will be able to print off the new cards found in the revised core set for free, rather than having to buy the entire set.

Fantasy Flight also announced that, in a similar fashion to its approach to Arkham Horror: The Card Game, old cycles of scenario cards previously released for The Lord of the Rings: TCG will be seeing a re-release via complete expansions - with the player cards coming in a Player Expansion and the other cards releasing via a Campaign Expansion. However, unlike Arkham Horror: TCG, not every cycle released for The Lord of the Rings: TCG will be seeing a re-release, just a select few.

A scenario pack entitled The Dark of Mirkwood, which will contain two scenarios - The Oath and The Caves of Nibin-Dûm - which were only previously available through a Limited Collector’s Edition starter set, was revealed during the live-stream event and will be released sometime in Q1 of 2022.

The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, is a co-op game based on the universe derived from the novels written by JRR Tolkien. The very first living card game released by Fantasy Flight - with the details of its creation being revealed during an interview between the game's co-designers and Dicebreaker published earlier this year - The Lord of the Rings: TCG has players taking on the roles of legendary characters such as Aragorn and Frodo as they attempt to fight back against the forces of Sauron.

Players can expect to see The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game - Revised Core Set arrive in store shelves early next year, with a retail price yet to be confirmed.