Advanced Lovers & Lesbians first expansion for Thirsty Sword Lesbians RPG

Enhance sessions of Thirsty Sword Lesbians with the first expansion for the queer tabletop roleplaying game, called Advanced Lovers & Lesbians.

Featuring ten new playbooks, four adventures and over 20 setting ideas, Advanced Lovers & Lesbians is an expansion for the tabletop RPG Thirsty Sword Lesbians. Initially a collection of stretch goals for the original RPG’s Kickstarter campaign, Advanced Loves & Lesbians has since become its own 272 page expansion that players and games masters can use to alter and enhance their sessions of the game.

The ten newly added playbooks found in Advanced Lovers & Lesbians feature the likes of the bloody - created by Erin Edwards - a playbook that sees the player character taking on the violent work of others, whilst Katherine Cross’ the hologoddess creates a synthetic character who approaches every situation is a air of logic. Other playbooks include Ash Cheshire’s the investigator; Alexis Sara’s the matriarch and Jan Martin’s the sun hand.

Advanced Lovers & Lesbians contains several setting ideas for the queer roleplaying game, which can provide GMs with ideas for adventures and scenarios. For example, Battle Bards of the Sol System by Bryanna Hitchcock sees players embarking on an intergalactic journey where wrongs must be righted. Alternatively, the Greasy Dock Goblins setting by Avery Adler - the designer of Monsterhearts and The Quiet Year - has players becoming dock workers who have ambitions of improving their lot in life.

For more detailed adventure ideas, GMs can use the examples provided in Advanced Lovers & Lesbians such as Fashion & Slashin’ by Vylar Kaftan - an adventure focused around the Met Gala and a dream diamond heist - or Misha Bushyager’s Romancing the Throne, an adventure taking place in an imperial palace wherein eligible bachelorettes meet.

Alongside the multitude of contributors, Advanced Lovers & Lesbians was created by April Kit Walsh, the original designer of Thirsty Sword Lesbians and the creator of the cathartic storytelling game End of the Line.

Advanced Lovers & Lesbians is being released by Evil Hat Productions, the publisher responsible for Thirsty Sword Lesbians and for publishing other RPGs such as Blades in the Dark, Fate and Band of Blades.

Thirsty Sword Lesbians is a roleplaying game in which players create characters using different playbooks - or classes - that have a choice in how they approach their potential foes. As warriors, players can choose to engage them directly in battle or can decide to use their words in order to defuse the conflict. Players can even decide to seduce their opponents using various different methods, from offering flowers to admiring their sword.

The Kickstarter campaign for Advanced Lovers & Lesbians is live until November 24th, with a pledge of $39 (£29) getting backers a physical copy of the expansion book in March 2022. Alternatively, a digital version of the RPG expansion is available for a pledge of $20 (£15)