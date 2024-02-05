Yu-Gi-Oh! will bring back classic video games - some in English for the first time - in Early Days Collection

During its recent 25th anniversary celebrations for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in Tokyo, Konami announced the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, an all-new compilation of Yu-Gi-Oh! video games planned for release on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

The release in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the card game will bring together some of the earliest Yu-Gi-Oh! games into one package, including various Japan-only titles that will receive English translations and an official release outside of the TCG's home for the first time. This includes Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist, a previously Japan-only title released in 2000 for Game Boy Color.

Also announced for the collection was Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6 Expert 2, which previously saw an English release for the Game Boy Advance in a modified form as Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel. The game features a story mode set during the Battle City arc of the original anime and manga series, allowing you to duel many of the characters featured in the storyline. Further titles are planned for the collection and will be announced at a later date, with a mix of games never released in English before and beloved fan-favourites said to be included in the collection.

As Konami’s strategy around the production of official video games based on Yu-Gi-Oh! has evolved towards what we see today with the free-to-play card game adaptations and interpretations offered by Duel Links and Master Duel, the games featured in the Early Days Collection represent a look back at an older era of the trading card game, complete with their own time capsules of classic cards and stories inspired by the anime of the time. A full list of which games will be included, as well as a release date, will be announced in the future.