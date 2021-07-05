Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Premium Blue-Eyes White Dragon card is made of silver, already reselling for thousands on eBay

One of the most iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! cards of all time has been re-released as a limited-edition Premium edition made of pure silver, and the sold-out card is already going for thousands of dollars on eBay.

The Premium Blue-Eyes White Dragon was released last month as part of the trading card game’s new Masterpiece series.

Limited to 1,000 copies, the card - made famous by its appearance in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime under the control of villain Seto Kaiba - is made of 99.9% pure silver and boasted a whopping initial price tag of $1,000/€1,000.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! The amazing Platinum Blue-Eyes White Dragon is available for pre-order NOW! With limited availability, will you be lucky enough to get your hands on one? Pre-order at https://t.co/6l90d47Myt#YuGiOhTCG #YuGiOh #BEWD pic.twitter.com/pgqovWShks — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) June 14, 2021

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Pre-orders for the card sold out in just three hours, with publisher Konami saying the website had suffered technical difficulties “due to overwhelming interest and hundreds of pre-orders being placed at once”.

The limited-edition card has since surfaced on auction sites such as eBay for even more staggering resale prices ranging from €3,000 ($3,500) to an eye-watering €10,000 ($11,800) - instantly making it one of the most expensive and rarest Yu-Gi-Oh! cards out there.

If you were hoping to bust out the flashy card at your next game night, bad news: the almost solid silver card comes encased in a block of acrylic to keep it safe, meaning you can’t actually play with it. (Should you even want to, that is.)

The Premium Blue-Eyes White Dragon is estimated to arrive with buyers in early August and is the first in Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Masterpiece series. No future cards have been announced for the series yet - though given how popular this first release has proved to be, don’t expect that to remain the case.