Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Brothers of Legend booster set features cards from the animated series

Summon monsters featured in the Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series in the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game booster set.

Brothers of Legend is a new booster set for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game that includes a collection of almost 60 entirely new cards - alongside 30 returning cards, including the Forbidden Droplet card - based on those used by characters found in the anime series. In the booster set, players will find cards from the decks of characters such as Yugi Mato, Zane Truesdale, Syrus Truesdale, Sherry LeBlanc and Yuma Tsukumo.

Some players might recognise the Kuriboh Brothers featured on the front of the Brothers of Legend booster packs as creatures often summoned by Yugi in the Yu-Gi-Oh! series, which will be featured within the brand new set. Also included in the new set for the trading card game are Kuribabylon and Five Star Twilight, which will enable players to fill their entire playing field with the adorable Kuriboh. Players who regularly use Utopia decks will find new cards to add to them in the form of the Utopia Ray card, with @ignister deck users also getting some fresh cards in the Brothers of Legend booster set.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game sees two players facing off against each other in a battle to reduce their opponent’s power points to zero. Each round of the game contains multiple phases, with the players laying down cards and summoning creatures in order to do damage to the other’s power point pool. During the draw phase, players get to draw a card, before choosing to summon a monster into a face-up or facedown position. The player then chooses to attack using their face-up monsters, with the monsters on the opponent’s side needing to be attacked before the player can attack their power pool.

Should a player attack a monster that is weaker than theirs, then they will be able to do direct damage to their opponent’s power pool. However, monsters in the facedown position will only be destroyed by a monster that is stronger than them. If an opponent doesn’t have any monsters summoned, then a player can directly attack their power point pool. The first player to reduce their opponent’s power point pool to zero is named the winner.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series - which was the second anime show inspired by the original Japanese manga - was first aired outside of Japan in 2001 and focused on the adventures of Yugi Moto, a boy with a powerful alter-ego and the ability to summon monsters using a deck of cards. Throughout the original series’ five seasons, Yugi dueled against various rivals and villains in card battles using his deck of monsters.

Konami - the studio behind the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game and several popular video game franchises such as Metal Gear and Silent Hill - released the Brothers of Legend booster set this week, with each 5-card pack being priced at £3.99 ($5).