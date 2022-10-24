Play Call of Cthulhu roleplaying game for free this Halloween

Experience the horror of Call of Cthulhu, the roleplaying game inspired by the Cthulhu Mythos, for free this Halloween.

The official Starter Set for Call of Cthulhu 7th Edition is currently available to download for free on Roll 20, an online platform designed to provide players and game masters a space to play tabletop roleplaying games remotely. The Starter Set will be free to download during Roll20 Con 2022, an event designed to highlight the RPG platform that includes content such as Bookshops of Arkham, a Call of Cthulhu actual play mini-series that features the likes of actors Mark Meer – who is best known for playing male Shepard in the Mass Effect trilogy – and Saige Ryan.

Included within the horror RPG starter set is a set of Introductory Rules to help the players and games master to learn, play and run Call of Cthulhu. Though the Introductory Rules don’t feature the detailed rules needed to plan and run a complete campaign of Call of Cthulhu, they’re enough for a group to experience a one-shot. The Call of Cthulhu Starter Set on Roll20 is designed to be used with the online platform itself, meaning that players and the GM can open and interact with them within Roll20 itself.

Featured alongside the Introductory Rules for Call of Cthulhu within the Starter Set, are a selection of modules that contain additional content for players and GMs to experience. The Paper Chase module contains a storyline that’s designed for just one or two players, plus the GM, whilst Edge of Darkness and Dead Man Stomp can both support up to five players and a GM. Playing one of these free modules will enable new players and GMs to get their heads around the RPG, before attempting something more ambitious such as a full-fledged campaign.

Call of Cthulhu 7th Edition is a horror-themed tabletop roleplaying game inspired by the Cthulhu Mythos, with players taking the role of investigators who have been swept up into to something beyond their comprehension and understanding. Players are encouraged to make characters who are decidedly normal people who have stumbled into a world of cultists, monsters and terrifying beings of immense power called the Old Ones. As a survival horror TRPG, the player characters will find themselves in exceptionally dangerous situations that they will likely need to flee from, rather than stand their ground.

As investigators, players will be hunting for clues, interviewing people and travelling across the globe looking for answers to the strange occurrences happening around them. Players may have specific skills, connections or talents that they can draw upon in their investigation, but they’ll need to tread lightly if they ever find themselves walking into a confrontation with the forces of the Old Ones.

Call of Cthulhu 7th Edition was published by Chaosium, the studio that is also responsible for releasing the fantasy roleplaying games Arthur Pendragon 6th Edition and the Runequest TRPG.

The Call of Cthulhu 7th Edition Starter Set can be downloaded for free on Roll20 until October 31st.