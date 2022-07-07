Munchkin Marvel, Funkoverse and Herd Mentality discounted in Target sale

A collection of board games is currently available at a discounted price on Target’s online store.

Target, the US based retailer, is holding a sale both online and in-store featuring a variety of board games, from family tabletop titles to party games.

Included in the current sale is Munchkin: Marvel Board Game – priced at $14.79 (£12.32) - a version of the classic adventure title themed around popular superheroes from the Marvel comic book universe. The marvel-themed game has players becoming S.H.I.E.L.D agents – part of the organisation that monitors superhero activity – who are each looking to reach their top agent level. Every agent has its own special ability which players can utilise alongside the Marvel-themed cards they pick up throughout the game, which will grant them bonuses. Players will have to face a variety of enemies and villains as they progress, which will earn them level-ups and rewards if they’re able to defeat them.

Another tabletop title featured in the Target sale is Funkoverse: Strategy Game – Jaws, which is available at a price of $12.91 (£10.76). One of several standalone titles – meaning that players will not need to have the core Funkoverse release to play – Funkoverse: Strategy Game – Jaws is a two-player game that pits the titular shark against Quint. Whilst one player takes control of the shark, the other commands Quint in a head-to-head fight to be the first to defeat their opponent by rolling dice and using their abilities. The Funkoverse: Strategy Game – Jaws also includes two Pop! style figurines for players to collect.

Also included in the Target sale is the party board game Herd Mentality from Big Potato Games – priced at $12.74 (£10.62). A board game about trying to be one of the pack, Herd Mentality has players answering a variety of questions – such as what the best fast-food place is – with the goal of providing a response that matches with the most players’ answers. Players earn points if their answer is in the majority, whilst any player that provides a unique answer is given the pink cow.

Wheels highlights some of the best party board games available.

Other titles found in the Target sale are another Big Potato party game called The Chameleon, a co-op board game named Disney Sidekicks, a fast-paced drafting game called Draftosaurus and Marvel United: X-Men, a spin-off title that has players working together as iconic superheroes.

Target is a US-only store, with players outside the country needing to pay for international shipping. It is unconfirmed as to when the Target board game sale will end.