Save £40 on this menacing Warhammer 40,000 Raven Guard Battle Force box

It's no secret that Warhammer can be quite an expensive hobby, so we're always excited when we spot a serious discount on a sizable set of minis.

If you're a Warhammer 40,000 collector who's a fan of Space Marines, or looking to get into the hobby and want your army to have a mean streak to them, the Raven Guard are a good chapter to add to your Imperium.

The Raven Guard were one of the original First Founding Chapters of the Space Marines, and after barely surviving the Horus Heresy have stuck to the shadows, waiting patiently to strike at their enemies with a brutal lethality.

You can add a strong group of these Space Marine assassins for just £90 thanks to a £40 discount available at Magic Madhouse right now:

You can get the Ravenstrike Battle Force at Amazon US for $178.50 right now. It doesn't appear this box is available on the Warhammer store anymore either, so it's always worth checking your local game store to see if they have this set for a lower price.

In this box you get two groups of five Reivers who are supported by three long-range eliminators and two piloted Invictor Tactical Warsuits. These units are led by "Master of Shadows" himself, Kayvaan Shrike, who has a Librarian in Phobos Armour to support him.

The box comes with the required pieces to create 17 plastic models, with a variety of weapon options for engaging foes at any range, and the appropriate bases. This kit is great if you want to create a new Raven Guard army, or add to your existing Space Marines collection.

We'll keep a lookout for any more discounts on Warhammmer sets for 40,000, Age of Sigmar, Horus Heresy and Lord of the Rings, and we'll post them over on the Jelly Deals Twitter account if we don't get the chance to write about them here - so chuck us a follow if you want to stay up-to-date.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings