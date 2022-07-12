Not sure where to start with painting miniatures? Watch our ultimate step-by-step guide!

The wide world of miniature wargaming has a pretty big barrier to entry. You’ve gotta make the models first! But if you’ve ever been interested in taking part in the creative hobby of miniature painting then you’re definitely in the right place.

With so much to learn, so many different things to buy, and so many steps between you and your finished model, it can be pretty overwhelming as a new miniature painter. But fear not, as Wheels is here to help you through every step of the way.

In this brand new miniature painting tutorial, Wheels explains every single facet of model making and painting that a new initiate to the hobby could need. Assembling, priming, base painting, washes, dry-brushing, and so much more.

Fully chaptered and easy to follow, there’s now no excuse not to grab some brushes and acrylic paints and start painting that mini you’ve always dreamed of putting your own spin on.

Whether you’re playing Warhammer Age of Sigmar, 40K, Infinity, Dungeons & Dragons, or any number of tabletop games that require plastic miniatures to play, this tutorial will work for you. The tips contained in this video are universal, and don’t just focus on working with one model.

There’s even loads of detail given on each of the steps, making sure to not assume any knowledge from those using it to learn. From tiny things like how to properly clean your brush, to more niche questions like what kind of spray paints are suitable for basing.