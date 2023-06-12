D&D starter kit and Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion amongst buy two, get one free sale on board games, RPGs

The summer heat is already setting in, both for the main Dicebreaker crew and the lone Texas news correspondent, and all we want to do is stay inside and play board games. Luckily, online retailers Amazon and Target are currently running a digital sale that gives you a third free title when you purchase two more of equal or greater value.

This particular sale runs through June 18th and seems to only be available online. While the two sites’ offerings overlap some, the US-based Target has the larger board game selection thanks to a years-long dedication to cultivating stock that continually goes beyond the classic family boxes, plus Catan and Ticket to Ride. Sorry, Europe, but this is one actual case of American exceptionalism that doesn’t come out in the wash.

Amongst an already strong crop are titles like 7 Wonders: Duel, a two-player version that manages to outshine its predecessor, as well as Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion - this relatively cheaper and more accessible version of the sprawling campaign board game might be the best entry into the series.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube Looking for more ways to expand your collection for cheap? This list of budget board games has you covered.

Speaking of affordable new experiences, you shouldn’t sleep on the starter kits for both the Battletech miniature skirmish game and Avatar Legends - both are standout examples in their respective genres with dedicated audiences. If you would rather stick with the traditional choice when dipping toes into tabletop RPGs, Dungeons & Dragons offers two kits that are table-ready right out of the box.

Those wanting something crunchier for their board game nights should look towards the excellent and challenging Lost Ruins of Arnak, the reborn classic HeroQuest or the more modern deckbuilding title Dune: Imperium. Honestly, there’s something on offer for every table and collection and is very much worth perusing, but if that sounds overwhelming we’ve picked out some favourites below.