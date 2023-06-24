Avatar Legends, Dragonbane and Heckin’ Good Doggos among no-cost games for Free RPG Day 2023
Easy intros into bending elements, petting dogs and delving into all manner of dungeons.
If today is still Saturday, June 24th, then you should make a point to visit a local hobby shop or other location taking part in this year’s Free RPG Day for the opportunity to pick up adventures, quickstarts and other supplements for popular tabletop games from both small and large press publishers.
As in past years, the Free RPG Day organisation has collected material from tabletop makers across the industry and asked them to donate new or modified material that can be given out at no cost to anyone who shows up at their nearby brick & mortar game store. This year’s selection includes a glut of quickstart boxes that have been specially designed to teach your group the core rules so everyone can hit the table as quickly as possible, including Avatar Legends, Free League’s upcoming Dragonbane and the RPG adapted from popular board game Root.
But if you show up every year for the free pre-written one-shot adventures, 2023’s selection will not disappoint. Pathfinder and Starfinder both have a published scenario on offer, along with material for Modiphius’ Achtung! Cthulhu and (of course) more than a few adventures for Dungeons & Dragons. Check below for an overview of what’s available this year, but don’t forget that you need to show up in person - this event is as much about growing awareness of the local tabletop scene in your area as it is an excuse to try a title from smaller creators. Free RPG Day’s website includes a tool for finding the participating locations closest to you.
RPG Quickstarts
- Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game quickstart, by Magpie Games
- Dragonbane Quick Start, by Free League
- Root: The Roleplaying Game - Hacksaw Dell, by Magpie Games
- Heckin' Good Doggos, by Wet Ink Games
- Swords of the Serpentine, by Pelgrane Press
- Mazes Fantasy Roleplaying, by 9th Level Games
Adventures and Supplements
- Heist at the Museum, for D&D 5E
- Animal Adventures, for D&D 5E
- Adventures in Rokugan: Storm Eel's Rest, for Adventures in Rokugan (D&D 5E-meets-Legacy of the Five Rings)
- Pathfinder: A Few Flowers More, for Pathfinder
- Starfinder: Operation Seaside Park, for Starfinder
- A Taste of the Moon, for Vampire: the Masquerade
- Piercing the Demon's Eye, for Dungeon Crawl Classics
- Achtung! Cthulhu - Operation Kindling, for Achtung!Cthulhu
- Cobra/Con Fusion, for Essence 20
- Monsters Cards, Mini Adventure, and Pocket RPG Guide, for Dragon Shield Pocket RPG
- Critical: Foundation (Episode 0), for Critical: Foundation
- Zombicide: Chronicles, for Zombicide: Chronicles RPG