Robinson Crusoe, Imperial Settlers and Detective board game series included in Portal Games sale

Portal Games, the studio behind board game series such as Robinson Crusoe, Imperial Settlers and Detective, is currently running a sale on several of its beloved titles.

Discounted to 20% off its usual asking price is the co-op board game Robinson Crusoe: Adventures on the Cursed Island - Second Edition, which is available for $52 (£38). Taking place on a deserted island that the player characters have found themselves shipwrecked on, Robinson Crusoe sees the players attempting to survive the many dangers that seek to end their lives prematurely - from the aggressive wildlife to the harsh chill of the night air.

Throughout the game, players will have to balance survival with exploration, gradually becoming more and more prepared for each challenge and, eventually, making some amazing discoveries. The players are successful if they manage to live long enough to uncover the secrets of the island and potentially even find their way back home.

Another tabletop title featured in the Portal Games sale is Imperial Settlers, a civilisation board game that sees players competing against one another as rival factions all dreaming of building their own empires. Currently discounted to $40 (£29), Imperial Settlers contains four different factions - each with their own unique abilities - for players to choose from, with players taking turns to perform various actions across the game’s five rounds. Whoever manages to score the most victory points by the end of the game is named the winner.

Imperial Settlers: Roll & Write, the dice and pen driven spin-off title released in 2019, is also included in the sale at a discounted price of $24 (£17). Rather than using cards and actions to grow their empires, the players roll dice to complete their individual player sheets as best they can in order to score points. Alternatively, a solo game mode is also featured in the spin-off, which sees the player tackling a series of unique challenges.

For players wanting a more narratively driven experience, Detective: A Modern Crime Board Game - which is currently available at a discounted price of $40 (£29) - should scratch that itch. A co-op game that centres around five different cases that the players must work together to solve, Detective tasks players with figuring out who done it?, as well as unravelling the tangled web of conspiracy hidden within the tabletop title. With some intriguing additions of mobile app integration, Detective is definitely a game for players who like to put their brains to the test.

Also included in the Portal Games sale is the third edition of Neuroshima Hex - a miniatures game set in a post-apocalyptic world - and the Cold War themed Detective spin-off title Vienna Connection, which was released earlier this year.

The Portal Games sale is only available via its US store, with a cut-off date yet to be confirmed.