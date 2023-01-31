Mörk Borg’s next expansion, Ikhon, is a tabletop RPG “mystery box” about profane folk gods

Mörk Borg’s latest expansion for the popular tabletop RPG asks players what they would sacrifice for the power to survive its grimdark, perilous world.

Ikhon, announced on January 31st, will introduce some competing deities to Mörk Borg’s dismal cosmology as the centrepiece of a “mystery box” supplemental boxed set. Written by the original RPG’s author, Pelle Nilsson, Ikhon will give players the opportunity to seek out a quartet of folk gods - the Bilkherd, the Becklure, the Old Dead and the dreaded Silkfiend - trapped within an ancient gaol for crimes forgotten by all but the oldest beings.

“Forged by the left hand of Nechrubel, bound in cured skin and soot-black wood, the ancient god-vessels known as IKHONs are detested by the Two-Headed Basilisks,” the press release explains. “Wielding their Powers, unfettering the Profane Profound shackled within is a serious heretical crime and whoever may carry these blackened shrines will be forever hunted by the inquisition. But perhaps it is worth it.”

The box set will contain rules for unfettering the Profane Profound that can be added to either new or existing Mörk Borg campaigns. Each of the god-vessels have their own gifts and punishments bestowed upon adherents, depending on how these poor sods choose to wield the power gained from their communion.

Handling layout - well, apparently “torn apart and rebuilt in a stranger, darker form” but that sounds close to layout - will be Fiona Maeve Geist and Jarrett Crader of MoonRat Conspiracy. The book will contain 40 oil painted illustrations from Samuel Araya, whose past clients include World of Darkness maker Onyx Path, White Wolf, book publisher Tor and a double handful of musicians whose style and tone seem pitch perfect for Mörk Borg.

Publisher Free League will provide early access to the digital version’s PDF to players who pre-order Ikhon. Physical boxed sets will go on sale starting February 28th via the publisher’s webstore.