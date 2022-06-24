The Game of Thrones board game is free on PC until next week

Looking for another way to pass the time before The Winds of Winter? Good news: you can currently pick up the Game of Thrones board game on PC for the low price of nothing.

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game is the much-loved tabletop adaptation of George RR Martin’s fantasy series, if you didn’t get that from the name. In the strategy game, each player controls a different house of Westeros as they tussle for the Iron Throne.

The game allows direct military clashes between the houses’ forces, as well as the ability to deal in diplomacy to strike alliances with your would-be rivals - and then stab them in the back for your own shot at victory, as is the Westeros way.

We play the Game of Thrones in, er, the Game of Thrones board game

The original board game supports up to six players, with expansions A Feast for Crows and A Dance With Dragons - like the books! - adding variants for four players or the maximum headcount. The digital version also includes the vassal system from the board game’s most recent Mother of Dragons expansion, allowing players in smaller games to control additional houses.

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game - Digital Edition has been discounted from its usual £15.99 price tag as the latest weekly free game on Epic Games’ PC storefront, letting interested players pick it up for free until June 30th.

Alongside a faithful adaptation of the board game’s second edition rules, the digital edition includes the option to play online against other humans or against AI opponents locally. The app also introduces new single-player story challenges inspired by the books.