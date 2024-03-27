Does the world need Critical Role's new RPG Daggerheart?

Critical Role's game studio Darington Press has been making their first forray into TTRPGs over the last year or so, and now the much anticipated playtest of their fantasy game Daggerheart is live. As some of the most famous Dungeons & Dragons players in the world it's interesting to see the company perhaps stepping away from the RPG giant. However, when sitting down to read through the playtest material myself and Wheels were left feeling a little lost, asking ourselves why we struggled to click with the game. Does the world really need another fantasy TTRPG? And is this the best one if it does?