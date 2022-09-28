Is a hot dog limp or firm? Asking the big questions in party game Wavelength with team Eurogamer!

If you’ve been a fan of Dicebreaker for a while, you’ll know that we don’t shy away from tackling the big, important topics out there. Last week at EGX we continued this legacy of driving vital discussion by asking some of the biggest questions known to humankind. Like: is a cooked hot dog limp or firm?

Zoe and Ian from team Eurogamer joined Liv, Matt and Wheels live on-stage to debate this and other questions that have remained unanswered since the birth of civilisation several millennia ago - such as “Is The Simpsons Movie a terrible film?”, “Does anyone but Ian remember Romancing the Stone?”, "Are bourbon biscuits really all that?" and “What’s the Back to the Future II future of today?” - as we played party game Wavelength.

As teams Dicebreaker and Eurogamer gave clues to help the audience work out where on the scale of thing-to-opposite thing each answer sat, the debate heralded the kind of thoughtful, insightful and absolutely deeply serious philosophical discussion you’ve come to expect from us. I mean, what else would you expect from a prompt like “limp or firm”? Don’t be filthy.

With our minds being given a proper workout, it was time to stretch our bodies as well as our brains. We followed up Wavelength with a few rounds of In A Bind (also known as Yogi), Bez Shahriari’s hilariously exhausting card game that plays like Twister without the mat.

If you’re looking for five people contorting themselves into human pretzels and adopting all manner of embarrassing facial expression for your entertainment, you’ve come to the right place.