The One Ring RPG is the best Lord of the Rings experience you can have on tabletop

As a fan of the Lord of the Rings series, I knew I had to try the second edition of The One Ring RPG when it came out. I wanted to see if it captured my love of the series and gave me a chance to play as the pretty elf boy I've always wanted to be. With a short campaign under my belt, I've now come away with a lot of feelings for The One Ring so thought I'd sit down and share exactly why I think you should play it, whether you love fantasy RPGs, the Lord of the Rings series, or embarking on long quests with your friends.