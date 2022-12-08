What were the best board games at PAX Unplugged 2022? Here’s what we played!

Dicebreaker’s PAX Unplugged 2022 coverage is presented by IV Studio and Mythic Mischief. Head over to the IV Studio website to find out more.

PAX Unplugged is over, and team Dicebreaker has returned from the US board game convention in Philadelphia!

We saw and played plenty of board games, RPGs, card games and more across the three days, from the latest hot releases to hidden gems discovered on the show floor.

Check out the team's picks from Day 2 of PAX Unplugged 2022

Whether you were in Philly or not, we’ve done the hard work for you by picking out some of the highlights from this year’s show.

Among the games we played were a mix of Lego and X-Wing, a hidden role game for just two players, an adorable head-to-head battle to boop cats, a land-shaping wrestle between demigods, an origami RPG and more. From brain-burning strategy games to lightweight party hits, our picks run the length and breadth of what tabletop gaming has to offer.

Some more PAX Unplugged highlights from Day 3!

Our highlights are split between Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the show floor, so make sure to check out all three videos so you don’t miss anything. We’ll have more coverage and highlights from PAX Unplugged here and over on the YouTube channel in the days and weeks to come, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Watch on to see what the entire Dicebreaker team chose as some of their favourite games from PAX Unplugged 2022!

Were you at PAX Unplugged this year? Let us know your own top picks in the comments!