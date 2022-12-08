Tabletop Awards 2022

2022's must-play tabletop games revealed!

Discover all the big winners from this year's Tabletop Awards, from the best board games and RPGs to groundbreaking designers and publishers.

See who won
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

What were the best board games at PAX Unplugged 2022? Here’s what we played!

Three days of games from Philadelphia.
Matt Jarvis avatar
Video by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

Dicebreaker’s PAX Unplugged 2022 coverage is presented by IV Studio and Mythic Mischief. Head over to the IV Studio website to find out more.

PAX Unplugged is over, and team Dicebreaker has returned from the US board game convention in Philadelphia!

We saw and played plenty of board games, RPGs, card games and more across the three days, from the latest hot releases to hidden gems discovered on the show floor.

Check out the team's picks from Day 2 of PAX Unplugged 2022

Whether you were in Philly or not, we’ve done the hard work for you by picking out some of the highlights from this year’s show.

Among the games we played were a mix of Lego and X-Wing, a hidden role game for just two players, an adorable head-to-head battle to boop cats, a land-shaping wrestle between demigods, an origami RPG and more. From brain-burning strategy games to lightweight party hits, our picks run the length and breadth of what tabletop gaming has to offer.

Some more PAX Unplugged highlights from Day 3!

Our highlights are split between Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the show floor, so make sure to check out all three videos so you don’t miss anything. We’ll have more coverage and highlights from PAX Unplugged here and over on the YouTube channel in the days and weeks to come, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Watch on to see what the entire Dicebreaker team chose as some of their favourite games from PAX Unplugged 2022!

Were you at PAX Unplugged this year? Let us know your own top picks in the comments!

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us
Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch