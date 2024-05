Combining the fast, frantic space dogfights in a game like X-Wing with the creative and simple building of a toy like Lego, Snap Ships Tactics is a miniatures game you really need to get on the table. We first came across it at Pax Unplugged two years ago, but with the game fully out and a few sessions under the belt, I've got a list of reasons it's a game you should really consider checking out.