Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game sees tabletop players preparing to die

An upcoming tabletop roleplaying game based on the Dark Souls series of video games is coming to a bonfire near you.

Announced via the Steamforged Games Twitter account - the studio responsible for publishing the tabletop RPG - Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is set to be released at a currently unspecified date. The teaser trailer included in the tweet featured few details, depicting a collection of polyhedral dice, which are used in most TRPGs, being thrown into one of the iconic bonfires found in the Dark Souls franchise.

Roll your dice beside the bonfire and link the flame

Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is coming. If you, too, would like to learn what lies in the heart of Lothric, add your name to the ranks of the Unkindled! https://t.co/H5cJHLEaWl pic.twitter.com/vYdY9hyCEh — Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) December 22, 2021

Steamforged Games is best known for its various tabletop adaptations of popular video games such as Monster Hunter World: The Board Game - whose Kickstarter Campaign successfully crowdfunded over £3 million ($4 million) in April 2021 - three board games based on the original Resident Evil trilogy and Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game.

The tabletop game studio has already released two titles based on the Dark Souls series, with Dark Souls: The Board Game being published in 2017 - which has one to four players becoming adventurers exploring several locations featured in the original video game and fighting a roster of bosses and mini-bosses - and Dark Souls: The Card Game, a co-op game that has players overcoming increasingly difficult encounters in the hopes of gaining treasure and evolving their decks, following in 2018.

Previously released roleplaying games from Steamforged include the Animal Adventures series, a collection of supplementary materials designed to be used with Dungeons & Dragons 5E that enable players to create and play as awakened dogs, cats and even more unusual creatures such as an albatross.

The Dark Souls series of video games, which began with the release of the original title in 2011, has players creating their own characters and guiding them through a harsh fantasy world filled with dangerous enemies and even more dangerous bosses and mini-bosses. As players successfully defeat their opponents, they’ll acquire Souls which can be used to improve their stats and abilities. The Dark Souls video game series has acquired a reputation for being rather difficult, with a version of the original title called the Prepare to Die edition being released in 2012.

Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is yet to receive an expected release date or retail release price.