Will the Dark Souls RPG be a disappointment? We share our thoughts on the Dicebreaker podcast

When Matt Jarvis is away, the Dicebreaker children shall play. Wheels is sat in the hosting chair for this week’s episode of the Dicebreaker podcast, with Meehan and Liv joining him to chat about the latest in tabletop gaming.

After the time-honoured British tradition of talking about the weather, the trio get on to talking about what they’ve been playing this week. Meehan continues to celebrate the year of Camel Up: Second Edition, alongside chatting about her exploits in Concept, Codenames, Super Colt Express and Mysterium Park. Liv meanwhile has been trying out the digital version of sports miniatures game Blood Bowl 3, as well as getting stuck into a Dungeons & Dragons 5E campaign based on last year’s The Wild Beyond the Witchlight.

Over in the news chopper, the gang discuss their reactions to the news that the upcoming RPG adapted from the Dark Souls video game series will be using the D&D 5E gameplay system – as well as what the community thinks – and talks about the recent nominees for the As dO’r board game awards.

This week’s special podcast segment sees the trio deciding which board game they reckon they could play for more than 85 hours, after a group in the UK broke a world record earlier last week. The episode is rounded out with some questions from the audience about the Dark Souls RPG and creating games at home.

