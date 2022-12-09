Descent: Legends of the Dark Act II revealed as The Betrayer’s War expansion

The next entry in the Descent: Legends of the Dark board game series has been announced.

Revealed via a tweet made by the official Twitter account for Fantasy Flight Games – the studio responsible for releasing Descent: Legends of the Dark, as well as living card game Arkham Horror: The Card Game – the next entry in the Legends of the Dark series will serve as the second act for the board game. Called The Betrayer’s War, further details about the expansion, beyond its name and its purpose, are yet to be revealed by Fantasy Flight.

Originally released in 2021, Descent: Legends of the Dark is a spiritual successor to the original Descent: Journeys in the Dark board game, taking place in the same world but following a new party of characters and a fresh plot. The co-op game sees one to four players collaborating in order to take a collection of characters – each with their own unique skills, abilities and storylines – through a plot in the realm of Terrinoth. Within the game, each player takes control of a character and navigates them through a series of encounters with various non-player characters and enemies.

Descent: Legends of the Dark Act II is coming... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kFvvdpw5zE — FantasyFlightGames (@FFGames) December 8, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Every encounter in the fantasy board game will have players taking turns to move and perform actions across a board made up of various pieces of 3D terrain. The terrain enables players to move their characters on a vertical as well as horizontal axis, using the height and space to their advantage. Every scenario will have its own set of objectives for players to complete depending on its place in the game’s story, with the outcome of each encounter having a direct impact on the plot. Besides the combat encounters, players can also affect the storyline by making various narrative decisions and having conversations with other characters.

Players are able to make their combat and narrative choices via the official app for Descent: Legends of the Dark, with the app-assisted game featuring its own system that records player actions to allow them to continue from wherever they left off in their last game. The entirety of Legends of the Dark takes place over a series of sessions, with the complete story being spread over the course of an entire campaign.

Matt Jarvis reviews Descent: Legends of the Dark.

Descent: Legends of the Dark was co-designed by Kara Centell-Dunk, who has previously worked on expansions for Descent: Journeys in the Dark and for Mansions of Madness, and Nathan I. Hajek, a co-designer on The Lord of the Rings: Journeys Through Middle-earth and the Fallout board game.

A release date and retail price are yet to be confirmed for Descent: Legends of the Dark – The Betrayer’s War.