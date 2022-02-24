Create the perfect villain for your D&D campaign with these expert tips

Some say that a hero is only as good as the villain they come up against. Wheels and Liv are here to champion that way of thinking with some fantastic advice for how to write the perfect villain for your campaign.

There's plenty of fantastic moments your antagonist can provide over the course of an RPG campaign but there's also plenty of things you need to get right to make your party invested in them.

What's their motivation? What drove them to this point in their lives? How do they interact with the player characters? These are all questions you should be able to answer for the ultimate villain. And don't worry, we're here to help you answer them.

Whether you're playing Dungeons & Dragons or one of the miriad other tabletop RPGs in the world where you might need a big bad to drive your plot and serve as an ultimate challenge for the player characters, your antagonist needs to be compelling! We go through some of the classic pitfalls and how to avoid them, as well as some top tips and starting off points you can use to get going right away.

This is just one of the topics we've discussed in the world of TTRPGs, including how to make characters you won't get bored of and why RPG combat tends to not be very good.