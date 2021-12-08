Jurassic World legacy game lets players build their own dinosaur theme park

The upcoming legacy board game based on the Jurassic World film franchise will allow players to build their own theme parks.

Originally teased back in September, Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is a legacy board game based on the beloved film series that began with the release of Jurassic Park back in 1993. As a legacy game, The Legacy of Isla Nublar will include 24 hours of gameplay that will change as players progress through the main story campaign, which is inspired by the various films in the Jurassic World franchise.

The development team behind the upcoming board game, Prospero Hall, has not confirmed whether the tabletop title will contain components that players will permanently alter, as featured in many other legacy board games.

Players will be able to pick from a roster of characters taken directly from the movie series such as Dr John Hammond; Dr Alan Grant; Dr Ellie Sattler; Claire Dearing and Owen Grady, as they work together to overcome the many challenges presented by running and, eventually, surviving a dinosaur theme park. The Legacy of Isla Nublar will feature storylines found in all five films released under the Jurassic Park and World name, from the 1993 original to the most recent Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Players will be able to take part in the creation of the initial Jurassic Park all the way to the events of the modern Jurassic World, with 12 adventures - each taking place over two hours - that will eventually see players building their own theme park and breeding their own dinosaurs.

Once players have completed the narrative campaign featured in The Legacy of Isla Nublar, they’ll then have access to a re-playable version of the game that will be based around the dinosaur theme park they have built. Players will start off with access to Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor; Brachiosaurus and Triceratops - which will be included as miniatures - before unlocking new breedable dinosaurs from various boxes included with the game.

Apart from designing and developing Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, Prospero Hall - which is part of Funko Games, the publisher responsible for releasing the Funkoverse Strategy Game series - is best known for creating the Disney-themed board game Disney Villainous, which has players becoming various baddies from throughout the film studios’ history, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle, a deckbuilding game inspired by the movie franchise.

A Kickstarter campaign for Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar will be launching on March 22nd, with pledge amounts and estimated delivery dates yet to be confirmed.