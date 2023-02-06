Tabletop Awards 2022

2022's must-play tabletop games revealed!

Discover all the big winners from this year's Tabletop Awards, from the best board games and RPGs to groundbreaking designers and publishers.

See who won
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

X-Men expansion announced for upcoming Marvel tabletop roleplaying game

An X-tra ordinary addition.

Alex Meehan avatar
News by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Published on
Artwork for Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: X-Men Expansion.

An expansion focused on the X-Men has been announced for the brand-new Marvel tabletop roleplaying game.

Marvel has announced the release of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: X-Men Expansion, a complete sourcebook themed entirely around the super-powered mutants. The X-Men and mutants are a collection of characters who each have a unique ability they’ve acquired via genetic mutation. The X-Men and mutants have appeared in numerous Marvel Comic series, as well as multiple films – from the original X-Men trilogy of films to the Deadpool films – and animated series, such as the beloved ‘90s X-Men: The Animated Series.

The X-Men Expansion will be designed for the upcoming RPG that takes place within the Marvel Comic-book Universe and will provide players with a collection of character profiles, presumably inspired by – or directly based on – members of mutant society. Though Marvel has not listed specific names, the featured character profiles will include characters from X-Force – a group that appeared in Deadpool 2 - the New Mutants, which received a film adaptation in 2020, and Marauders: a team of mutants under the command of X-Men villain Mister Sinister.

Maddie recommends a selection of super-hero themed tabletop RPG.

Besides the character profiles, the tabletop RPG expansion will include history and information on mutants, as well as guidance on how to play as one and run campaigns featuring them. The X-Men Expansion will contain maps and summaries on several key locations from X-Men past, such as the Xavier Institute, Krakoa – a sentient island attached to the Marauders – and Arakko, a sister island to Karakoa. The sourcebook will feature a selection of adventures as well as mutant aspects for game masters to add into their campaigns.

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is an upcoming roleplaying game designed by Matt Forbeck, and is based on the Marvel Comic-book Universe. Set to arrive this summer, the RPG will enable players to control various beloved super-hero characters – such as Spider-Man, Black Widow and the Fantastic Four – or create their own based on an existing character or purely the player’s imagination.

The very first episode of Dicebreaker's own actual play series, Storybreakers.

The TRPG’s gameplay is built on the s616 system and has players using three six-sided dice to roll to perform their various abilities or use their character’s skills. Whenever the player characters attempt to overcome an obstacle, they will need to acquire a result – plus their various modifiers - that exceeds the target number chosen by the GM. Players will also roll a special Marvel die, whose result can spell either great success or great failure, depending on the character.

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: X-Men Expansion is slated for a 2024 release, with the core rulebook for the RPG arriving in June this year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

After writing for Kotaku UK, Waypoint and Official Xbox Magazine, Alex became a member of the Dicebreaker editorial family. Having been producing news, features, previews and opinion pieces for Dicebreaker for the past three years, Alex has had plenty of opportunity to indulge in her love of meaty strategy board games and gothic RPGS. Besides writing, Alex appears in Dicebreaker’s D&D actual play series Storybreakers and haunts the occasional stream on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch