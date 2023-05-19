A third of Monopoly players in the UK have argued over the board game classic, survey finds

Around a third of UK adults have bickered over a Monopoly board - with millennials apparently being the most argumentative players - according to a recent survey.

The poll of more than 2,100 Monopoly players by YouGov and Monopoly Go developer Scopely found that 30% had squabbled with family or friends as the result of the classic board game. Of those prone to a Monopoly-induced falling-out, 25 to 34-year-olds were found to be the most incendiary age group, with 39% butting heads.

Younger players didn’t get away entirely scot-free, however, as the survey reported that more than a quarter of 18 to 24-year-old players had stolen from their fellow players or the bank - more than any other age. That contrasts with the majority - 60% - of players who said they weren’t likely to pinch money on the sly.

Why does everyone hate Monopoly?

Despite the competitive cheating, over half of all players said they would prefer to help out their opponents - with the most helpful players being between 35 and 44.

As you’d expect, the survey also took the chance to ask Monopoly players about their favourite playing piece in the venerated board game. In perhaps little surprise, the Scottie dog came out on top with over a quarter of the vote, with fellow Monopoly stalwarts the top hat and race car behind on roughly half that amount.

