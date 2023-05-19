If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A third of Monopoly players in the UK have argued over the board game classic, survey finds

YouGov survey also crowns Brits’ favourite playing piece.

Jail square in Monopoly
Image: stock.adobe.com/Jon Le-Bon
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

Around a third of UK adults have bickered over a Monopoly board - with millennials apparently being the most argumentative players - according to a recent survey.

The poll of more than 2,100 Monopoly players by YouGov and Monopoly Go developer Scopely found that 30% had squabbled with family or friends as the result of the classic board game. Of those prone to a Monopoly-induced falling-out, 25 to 34-year-olds were found to be the most incendiary age group, with 39% butting heads.

Younger players didn’t get away entirely scot-free, however, as the survey reported that more than a quarter of 18 to 24-year-old players had stolen from their fellow players or the bank - more than any other age. That contrasts with the majority - 60% - of players who said they weren’t likely to pinch money on the sly.

Why does everyone hate Monopoly?

Despite the competitive cheating, over half of all players said they would prefer to help out their opponents - with the most helpful players being between 35 and 44.

As you’d expect, the survey also took the chance to ask Monopoly players about their favourite playing piece in the venerated board game. In perhaps little surprise, the Scottie dog came out on top with over a quarter of the vote, with fellow Monopoly stalwarts the top hat and race car behind on roughly half that amount.

Have you fallen out over a game of Monopoly? What’s your go-to token? Let us know in the comments!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Board Game, Hasbro, Monopoly and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch