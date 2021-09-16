Arkham Horror: TCG is getting a new time-travelling expansion and Dunwich Legacy reprint

A new expansion for Arkham Horror: The Card Game featuring time travel has been announced, alongside a reprint of the classic expansion The Dunwich Legacy.

Revealed during Fantasy Flight Games’ - the publisher responsible for releasing titles in the Arkham Horror Files universe - In-Flight Report for Gen Con Online 2021, a live-stream event that took place on the first day of the tabletop gaming convention, Machinations Through Time is the latest expansion for Arkham Horror: The Card Game.

TCG. A scenario pack featuring a unique storyline for players to experience, Machinations Through Time focuses on the city of Arkham across different time periods, with the players needing to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of a group of scientists. Taking place between the 1890s, 1920s and 1950s, the scenario can be experienced amongst a small group of players, as well as in an epic multiplayer mode which can support several different teams of players all working together to save the day.

Also announced during the In-Flight Report was a reprint of The Dunwich Legacy, a previously released Arkham Horror: TCG expansion that is now being turned into two separate expansions. Similarly to The Edge of the Earth expansions that were revealed earlier this year, The Dunwich Legacy will be reprinted into two different expansions for the living card game: a campaign expansion and an investigator expansion. Players looking for new character decks can find them within the Investigator Expansion, whilst those who just want the story can stick to the Campaign Expansion - or can get both. Nothing new will be included within either expansion reprint.

The Dunwich Legacy expansion was initially released in 2017 and challenges players to discover the whereabouts of a team of missing professors who attempted to bring peace to the haunted region of Dunwich, before being permanently scarred by the experience. In the horror game expansion, players travel to multiple locations - such as the Miskatonic University and Clover Club - with five additional investigators included within the box.

Machinations Through Time is set to be released in Q1 2022, alongside both expansions for the reprint of The Dunwich Legacy.