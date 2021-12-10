Pixar characters make their debut in Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder

Pixar characters are finally making their debut in the Disney Villainous series with its latest standalone expansion.

Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder, which will not require the main game to play, will include two playable characters from films released by animation studio Disney Pixar for the first time in the franchise.

Appearing in The Incredibles - a film about a family of superheroes living in secret - Syndrome seeks to become a superbeing himself and will do anything he can to achieve his goal. As Syndrome, players will be commanding his army of minions and utilising his advanced technology to further his schemes, all whilst overpowering the likes of the Par family and Frozone. In order to win as Syndrome, players will need to fully upgrade the Omnidroid, successfully defeat it and remove all heroes within his realm.

Syndrome in The Incredibles. Image: Disney Pixar.

Another playable Pixar character found in Bigger and Badder is Lotso the bear from Toy Story 3, a film in which Andy’s beloved toys find themselves in a daycare centre. Just as he does in the movie, Lotso in the Disney-themed board game seeks to maintain control over all the toys in Sunnyside Daycare. As Lotso, players will need to reduce the strength of four heroes - which is a new mechanic added in Bigger and Badder - before putting those heroes into the caterpillar room, which is filled with boisterous toddlers ready to smash some toys.

The third playable character included in Bigger and Badder is Madam Mim, a villain from one of Disney’s older and more obscure animated films: The Sword in the Stone. As a magical rival to Merlin - who is tasked with helping young Arthur achieve his destiny of becoming king in the film - Madam Mim will need to win a wizard’s duel against him in order to be victorious. Using her various transformations, Madam Mim must best the famous wizard before anyone else fulfils their win conditions.

In the original Disney Villainous, which can be combined with any of the standalone expansions, players compete against each other as various baddies from throughout the studio’s history. Each player will have a different win condition depending on their character, with opportunities to intervene in their opponent’s plans by playing fate cards onto their boards. Players have their own realms - or boards - which they can travel across in order to perform different actions, with both allies and heroes able to appear on the board’s different spaces. Using their hand of cards, players can put the pieces in place to secure themselves a victory before anyone else.

Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder, as well as the original board game, was created by Prospero Hall, a development studio that’s also responsible for designing the horror board game Horrified and the upcoming Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar.

Ravensburger is set to publish Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder, with the company’s previous releases including the original Disney Villainous and the spin-off title Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power, which features a roster of playable Marvel villains, as well as several modern classic board games such as Puerto Rico and The Castles of Burgundy.

Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder is set to be released in March 2022, with a retail price yet to be confirmed.