Warhammer 40,000 series set to star Superman actor and miniatures fan Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill, an actor best known for portraying Superman in several films adapted from the DC Comic Book Universe, is attached to an upcoming series based on Warhammer 40,000.

After recently retiring as Superman from the DC Cinematic Universe, Cavill is reportedly set to star and become an executive producer on a new Warhammer 40,000 television series. (Thanks Hollywood Reporter.) The actor will be working with Amazon on the upcoming series adapted from the popular tabletop miniatures game, with the studio currently in talks to secure the rights for the license ahead of several rival companies seeking to adapt Warhammer 40,000.

Besides his recent retirement as Superman, Cavill has also stepped away from his role as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix The Witcher series, after apparent disagreements with the creative approach the studio had towards adapting the fantasy book series written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Fuelled by Bugmans’ coffee and an insatiable enthusiasm for all things Warhammer, Henry Cavill comes face to face with a Phoenix Lord, wields a world-ending sword, and has a pretty great day out! #WarhammerCommunity pic.twitter.com/joOZ5Baw9Z — Warhammer Community (@WarComTeam) February 21, 2022

Apart from his acting career, Cavill is also known for his passion for miniatures tabletop games including the Warhammer 40,000 series. From showing off his latest Warhammer 40,000 paint job on Instagram after learning how to paint miniatures from social media to visiting Warhammer World to speculating on what kind of Warhammer Army his portrayal of legendary detective Sherlock Holmes would play in an interview with Nerdist (thanks Gizmodo), Cavill has found several opportunities to express his love for the miniatures series - so, it’s no surprise that he’s attached himself to the first major adaptation of Warhammer 40,000.

Originally created in 1987 by Games Workshop as a science fiction spin-off from the fantasy Warhammer series, Warhammer 40,000 is a miniatures series that sees players commanding their own armies in an apocalyptic future. Featuring a roster of different factions – from the Imperium of Man to the terrifying Tyranids – Warhammer 40,000 challenges players to form their armies from the chosen faction using physical miniatures they build and paint themselves. Depending on the mode players decide to play, they’ll have a certain number of points to spend on different units, with each unit type having its own unique advantages and disadvantages.

Liv and Wheels play Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team.

During the games themselves, players will move their armies across battlefields constructed from terrain, using rulers to determine movement and whether certain attacks will hit. Players will roll different types of dice depending on the unit and the attack, taking into account factors such as cover and distance. Whichever player successfully defeats the opposing army first is declared the winner.

There is currently no additional information available about the potential Warhammer 40,000 TV series, with no details available on other actors or producers attached to the project.