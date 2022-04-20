Warhammer 40,000 Black Library bundle offers an instant collection of Space Marines books from under £1

A new bundle of Warhammer 40,000 books focused on Space Marine chapters is offering several titles from Games Workshop’s Black Library for a discount.

The Tales of the Space Marines Chapters Humble Bundle brings together up to two dozen novels and story collections featuring various factions of the popular Warhammer 40K army, from Dark Angels and Salamanders to White Scars, Ultramarines and Space Wolves.

76p will get you six of the books in the collection, including the first instalment in Nick Kyme’s Tome of Fire trilogy, the opener of James Swallow’s Blood Angels series and Ben Counter’s first Grey Knights novel. Andy Hoare’s Savage Scars and story collections Victories of the Space Marines and Heroes of the Space Marines round out the offering.

Meanwhile, stepping up to the bundle’s average pay-what-you-want price of £13.71 will get you all 24 Warhammer 40,000 books from the Black Library up for grabs, said to be worth almost £150 in total. The books are available as DRM-free ePUB and MOBI files for use on a computer, mobile device or e-reader.

Among the complete collection are Gav Thorpe’s Angels of Darkness, the remaining books in Kyme’s trilogy, Aaron Dembski-Bowden’s Spear of the Emperor and several of the Space Marine Battles books, which retell notable fights from 40K lore.

The bundle will be available until May 5th, with a cut of proceeds going toward EveryLibrary Institute, a non-profit organisation that supports libraries in local communities and school campuses. Like all Humble Bundles, the default split of money favours Humble and Games Workshop, but can be changed to pledge more to charity under the “Adjust Donation” tab.