Elden Ring bosses and Critical Role soundtracks take centre stage in the Dicebreaker Podcast

Episode 108 of the Dicebreaker Podcast sees Matt, Chase and Meehan chatting about all the latest in tabletop gaming.

The trio take some time to share their thoughts on the upcoming board game from Root creator Cole Wehrle, Arcs, which they played together through Tabletop Simulator the other week.

Turns out Matt Jarvis has been playing a good deal of trading card game Magic: The Gathering, trying out the Unsanctioned released – which is specifically designed for casual play – and giving the unofficial Pack Wars format a go. On top of that, Matt chats about his experiences with an online digital version of the classic game Mahjong, which happens to feature a cat girl mascot.

After this, Chase and Matt discuss their recent marathon of board games including the racing title Downforce, two-player board game Patchwork, Copenhagen, fishing board game Fleet and Tigris & Euphrates. Chase also takes the time to mention a Warhammer miniatures game that he and his friends have been hacking.

Lastly, Meehan highlights the queer tabletop roleplaying game Thirsty Sword Lesbians, which she played with Wheels, Liv and Maddie in celebration of Pride Month and to raise money for the trans youth charity Mermaids.

In the news, the trio comment on the recently announced formation of a Critical Role record label and the studio’s first release – a soundtrack inspired by Vox Machina, the first campaign of the actual play series. Another discussed news item was a supplement for D&D 5E designed by a fan of the video game Elden Ring, which contains a collection of bosses inspired by several featured in the Fromsoft game.

Using this a jumping-off point, Matt, Meehan and Chase come up with their own ideas for video game bosses that could also make for great TRPG encounters – including bosses from the Metal Gear Solid series, Meta Gear Rising: Revengeance and Resident Evil 2: Remake.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The podcast is filmed live every Friday at 2PM BST, you can catch the latest episode then on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel. Otherwise, you can listen to the newest episode on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice.

Do you have any questions or suggestions of TRPG video game bosses for the Dicebreaker Podcast? You can post them in this article’s comment section or tweet us @joindicebreaker or email us at contact@dicebreaker.com

Games (and other stuff) discussed