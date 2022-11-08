Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Christmas Charity Event will give you cards for donating food to good causes

Yu-Gi-Oh! is bringing back its seasonal charity event next month, offering fans cards for the TCG in return for food donations to those in need.

Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Christmas Charity Event - look, you don’t need a catchy name to do something nice for charity, okay? - effectively runs like a series of in-store tournaments for the trading card game, but with tins of food (that’s cans of food for our friends in the US) used as an entrance fee in place of money.

Players must bring three tins of food to enter, before having the chance to duel with other players to win more tins. This typically takes place over four rounds of three duels, with players staking one of their tins on victory during each match.

Players can then exchange the food tins they win for OTS Tournament Packs, booster packs of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards that can only be acquired at Official Tournament Stores running the event. At the end of the tournament, all of the tins will be given to a charity or other non-profit organisation of the store’s choice.

The charity event will run across hundreds of shops in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland from December 2nd to 18th.

Yu-Gi-Oh! publisher Konami said it estimates 10,000 tins of food will be donated this year - the most in the eight years since the initiative began in 2014.