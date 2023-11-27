Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel invites three Egyptian God cards to the TCG’s 25th anniversary

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game will soon celebrate a quarter century of shouting names, wacky summoning combinations and the best monster ever created (I’m talking about Kuriboh, obviously), and digital app Master Duel has already popped some champagne bottles with a special event that will stretch into 2024 and gift players with three powerful Egyptian God cards.

Master Duel’s 25th Anniversary Campaign started November 27th and runes through January 5th, 2024, awarding players who log in during that window with a hefty sum of free bonuses, including 1,000 gems (Master Duel’s premium currency), secret pack tickets and each of the three Egyptian God cards from the TCG’s earliest days.

Obelisk the Tormentor is the easiest to snag as the first login bonus on the 7-day track. This beefed-up boy will sport alternative art and a Royal Finish as an anniversary party look and doesn’t require anything more than simply booting up Master Duel anytime during the event. Other prizes include 1,000 gems and two secret pack tickets for The Ones Who Serve Ra offering spread amongst seven different daily logins.

Speaking of, those aforementioned tickets will be how you can get your hands on the second Egyptian God - The Winged Dragon of Ra. Secret packs compile cards around a certain theme or archetype and serve as a great way to collect the tools a player needs to build specific decks. Ra’s secret pack, The Ones Who Serve Ra, will be available throughout the entire event, and everyone will be given a free pull (two more tickets can be earned through daily login bonuses). While not a sure thing, you might unveil The Winged Dragon of Ra with alternate art along with cards associated with his abilities.

Third out of the deity trio, Slifer the Sky Dragon, hides amongst the cards offered in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary Set available in Master Duel’s in-game store for 2,500 gems. You might be blushing at the price tag, but it does include Slifer in his alternative art print, 25 master packs and a Duel Field, deck sleeve and player icon bearing the crimson Sky Dragon’s likeness.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is far from the only 25th anniversary celebration that the popular TCG has hosted - 2023 brought us a Dueling Heroes tin full of classic reprints, and Japan will celebrate next year by hosting the two-day Quarter Century: The Legend of Duelist in the Tokyo Dome. If you want to know more about how Yu-Gi-Oh! concepted the Egyptian Gods in the first place, we’ve got the full breakdown on Dicebreaker.