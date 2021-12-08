Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel digital, a stripped-back version of the TCG, is out on Nintendo Switch

The digital version of Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel, a more streamlined version of the original trading card game, is now available on Nintendo Switch.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royal!!, which was released in Japan in August, is a digital version of the alternative Rush Duel ruleset for the original trading card game. Now available on the Nintendo Switch console in North America and Europe, Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royal!! features both a single-player campaign - which has players experiencing a story that includes a roster of new characters and helps players to learn the game - and both a local and online multiplayer mode, enabling players to challenge one another to a game regardless of location.

As players progress through both the single-player and multiplayer modes, they’ll gather up a collection of cards that they can use to create various decks. In the Rush Duel version of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, rather than being restricted to summoning a certain number of monsters per turn, players are free to summon as many monsters as they like as long as they have them in their hand. In Rush Duel mode, players can end up with a collection of incredibly rare Yu-Gi-Oh! cards out on the board, allowing them to quickly crush their opponent, or otherwise lose if their opponent’s luck suddenly changes.

The original Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game sees two players competing against each other using their own decks of cards, with the aim being to reduce their opponent’s power points down to zero. On their turn, players can play cards to summon their monsters either faceup or facedown, with faceup monsters being able to attack and facedown monsters being able to take more damage. Players can then select an opponent’s monster to attack, with any extra damage going straight to their opponent’s power point pool. Any facedown monsters can be flipped faceup by a player on their turn, thereby allowing them to attack. Whichever player reduces their opponent’s power point pool to zero first is the winner.

Konami is the publisher behind the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as well as Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royal!!, with the digital game being developed by Konami Digital Entertainment, the company responsible for creating various famous video game franchises such as the Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania series.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royal!! is now available to download from the Nintendo eshop for £35.99 ($47.50).