Yu-Gi-Oh! is bringing back some of its most iconic cards in standalone boosters for the TCG’s 25th anniversary

Yu-Gi-Oh! will re-release several of the earliest sets for the trading card game as part of its upcoming 25th anniversary celebrations.

The 25th anniversary releases will include standalone boosters based on the first four sets launched for Yu-Gi-Oh! - Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Metal Raiders, Spell Ruler and Pharaoh’s Servant - alongside standalone packs for the later 2004 set Invasion of Chaos, which combined Japanese expansions Controller of Chaos and Invader of Darkness into a single English-language release.

Together, the sets contain some of the most iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! cards ever made, including the likes of Exodia the Forbidden One, Pot of Greed and Raigeki from Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and Black Luster Soldier - Envoy of the Beginning and Chaos Emperor Dragon - Envoy of the End from Invasion of Chaos. Spell Ruler, meanwhile, was notable for introducing ritual spell cards and monsters to the TCG, along with Toon monsters such as Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon.

For the last decade or so, the five sets have only been available in English as part of Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Legendary Collection first released in 2010, which also included cards from 2003 set Dark Crisis. The set additionally packed in a themed card binder and six Ultra Rare promotional cards, variants of highly popular monsters: Obelisk the Tormentor, Slifer the Sky Dragon, The Winged Dragon of Ra, Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Dark Magician and Red-Eyes Black Dragon.

A 25th Anniversary Edition of the Legendary Collection will see a separate re-release, containing one booster pack from each of the six sets, the six promo cards - which represent Maximillion Pegasus’ powerful Egyptian God cards and the signature cards of anime characters Yugi Muto, Seto Kaiba and Joey Wheeler - plus a brand new seventh card new to the anniversary release.

The bonus card will be a random variant of one of the other six promo cards, classified as Quarter Century Secret Rare - a brand new rarity created for the 25th anniversary.

Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition will be released on April 21st, costing $32, with the separate boosters to follow on July 14th. Each $4.49 pack will include nine cards from the respective set.