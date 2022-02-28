If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods collects the biggest cards of the last year for the TCG

Final release in mega-set trilogy after Tin of Lost Memories and Tin of Ancient Battles.
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

An upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! set will bring together some of the trading card game’s most popular cards from the last year.

Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods is the latest such mega-pack mega-set to be released, following last year’s Tin of Ancient Battles and 2020’s Tin of Lost Memories, as well as earlier collections for the TCG.

Like those sets, Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods will include three mega-packs for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, with each supersized booster containing a prismatic secret rare card, two ultra rares, two super rares, a rare and 12 common cards from a mega-set made up of the most popular cards released in 2021.

The mega-set will include cards pulled from Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Blazing Vortex, Lightning Overdrive, Dawn of Majesty and Burst of Destiny expansions, among other releases for the TCG from last year.

The tin’s description adds that the card selection will “primarily” be made up of popular cards from 2021, indicating at the potential for a few surprises amongst the card list.

As with the previous mega-set tins, the lid of Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods features a segment of the ancient Egyptian Tablet of Lost Memories, which plays an important role in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series. The three tins can be stacked to form the tablet’s complete artwork.

Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods will be made available via in-store tournaments on September 14th, ahead of a wider launch on September 16th - the same day the set becomes fully legal for use in official organised play hosted by Konami. It will cost $21.99 in the US.

Tagged With

About the Author

Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

More News

Latest Articles

Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Dicebreaker Merch