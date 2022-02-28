Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods collects the biggest cards of the last year for the TCG

An upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! set will bring together some of the trading card game’s most popular cards from the last year.

Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods is the latest such mega-pack mega-set to be released, following last year’s Tin of Ancient Battles and 2020’s Tin of Lost Memories, as well as earlier collections for the TCG.

Like those sets, Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods will include three mega-packs for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, with each supersized booster containing a prismatic secret rare card, two ultra rares, two super rares, a rare and 12 common cards from a mega-set made up of the most popular cards released in 2021.

The mega-set will include cards pulled from Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Blazing Vortex, Lightning Overdrive, Dawn of Majesty and Burst of Destiny expansions, among other releases for the TCG from last year.

The tin’s description adds that the card selection will “primarily” be made up of popular cards from 2021, indicating at the potential for a few surprises amongst the card list.

As with the previous mega-set tins, the lid of Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods features a segment of the ancient Egyptian Tablet of Lost Memories, which plays an important role in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series. The three tins can be stacked to form the tablet’s complete artwork.

Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods will be made available via in-store tournaments on September 14th, ahead of a wider launch on September 16th - the same day the set becomes fully legal for use in official organised play hosted by Konami. It will cost $21.99 in the US.