Best Amazon Prime Day D&D deals 2023

Amazon Prime Day is back this summer with its annual sales event - and among the many tabletop discounts on offer, we can expect to see some Prime Day D&D deals pop up.

Prime Day sees countless tabletop games slashed in price during the two-day sale, from older classics to more recent releases. Among the biggest names to typically see a drop in price is Dungeons & Dragons, with books and accessories for the tabletop RPG’s latest Fifth Edition usually among the best D&D Prime Day deals.

Prime Day D&D deals

Past Prime Days have seen the core D&D 5E rulebooks - the Dungeon Master’s Guide, Player’s Handbook and Monster Manual - reduced, along with an assortment of adventures and sourcebooks to take your next campaign to a brand new world.

Alongside official D&D books, you can likely expect to see accessories from premium dice to miniatures included in the Prime Day 2023 D&D deals, plus merch for popular series like Critical Role.

To help you find what you’re after without having to roll for Perception - and help you keep track of whether a discount is truly worth grabbing - we’ll be gathering together this year’s best Prime Day D&D Deals on this page as they go live.

At the moment, this year’s Prime Day dates are yet to be announced, with details of what might be included also yet to be revealed. We’ve included some of last year’s best D&D Prime Day deals below to give you an indication of what to expect from Prime Day 2023 - and we’ll be updating this page with the latest deals as they emerge, so make sure you keep it handy.

UK Prime Day D&D deals

US Prime Day D&D deals

What D&D deals should I look out for?

Based on previous years, 2023’s Prime Day D&D deals will include the core rulebooks for Dungeons & Dragons 5E, as well as other recent and popular books, such as campaign settings, sourcebooks and bestiaries.

Alongside the books, we might see dice - including the iconic d20 - miniatures useful for representing your adventurers on the tabletop and other accessories slashed in price.

As well as D&D deals, you can expect to see Prime Day deals on board games, Magic: The Gathering sets and accessories, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game, too.

Do I need a Prime account to access these board game deals?

Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime account to take part in Prime Day. However, you can get a free 30-day Prime trial on Amazon US and Amazon UK, letting you sign up for the event, grab any deals you want and then cancel it afterwards.

