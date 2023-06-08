Best Amazon Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals 2023

Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us - and if you play your cards right, you could pick up some fantastic Magic: The Gathering Prime Day deals among this year’s offers.

The online retailer’s annual sales event is due to return this summer with hundreds of discounts across tabletop games, from board games and RPGs to trading card games - including MTG.

Prime Day MTG deals

The two-day sale usually sees some of Magic’s more recent sets and decks drop in price, including the likes of booster packs and Commander decks, along with various other accessories.

Rather than sifting through the thousands of offers likely to emerge, we’ll be keeping track of all the best Magic: The Gathering Prime Day deals here on this page, so you can quickly pick up what you need for your latest deck.

This year’s Prime Day dates are yet to be announced, but we have a good idea of what to expect from Prime Day 2023. In the meanwhile, we’ve gathered up some of the best Prime Day MTG deals of last year to give you an indication of what might pop up during the sale.

UK Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals

US Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals

What Magic: The Gathering deals should I look out for?

If previous Prime Day deals give a good indication, this year’s best Prime Day MTG deals will span booster packs for recent expansions, prebuilt decks - including Commander decks and starter sets - and accessories.

Alongside the actual cards you need to play - whether you’re looking to draft from boosters or jump straight in with a readymade deck - there’s a good chance we’ll also see accessories such as sleeves, deck boxes and card binders go on sale during Prime Day 2023.

Outside of the MTG multiverse, we also expect to see Prime Day deals on board games, Dungeons & Dragons (perhaps including its crossover with MTG in Adventures in the Forgotten Realms) and fellow TCG Pokémon included in this year’s sale.

Do I need a Prime account to access these MTG deals?

Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime account to take part in Prime Day. However, you can get a free 30-day Prime trial on Amazon US and Amazon UK, letting you sign up for the event, grab any deals you want and then cancel it afterwards.

Want more deals? Check out our round-up of the best Prime Day gaming deals over at our sister site, Eurogamer. Or stay up to date with the latest savings with our dedicated deals Twitter account, Jelly Deals.