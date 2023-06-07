Best Amazon Prime Day Pokémon deals 2023

A wild Amazon Prime Day appeared! The online retailer’s annual sales event is due to return this summer, bringing with it - among hundreds of other discounts - some of the best Pokémon deals of the year.

Prime Day’s 48-hour sale often sees both older items and newer releases dropped in price for a limited time, including a mixture of tabletop games from board games and RPGs such as Dungeons & Dragons through to popular trading card games including Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon.

Prime Day Pokémon deals

While we’re likely to see Pokémon cards and sets discounted, 2023’s Prime Day Pokémon deals may also include accessories - such as card binders, sleeves and deck boxes - suitable for use with the TCG, as well as other Pokémon merchandise.

To help you find this year’s best Pokémon Prime Day deals without wandering into the tall grass, we’ll be catching ‘em all here on this very page - so you can find what you’re looking for and make sure it’s an offer worth picking up.

We don’t actually know when this year’s Prime Day will take place yet - although we have a pretty good idea that it’ll be this summer - or exactly what will be included in the sale. To help you plan ahead, we’ve listed some of the best Pokémon Prime Day deals from last year below, and will be updating this page as the hottest offers start to roll in this year - so be sure to bookmark this to stay up-to-date.

UK Prime Day Pokémon deals

US Prime Day Pokémon deals

What Pokémon deals should I look out for?

Going by past Prime Day events, this year’s Prime Day Pokémon deals will include cards and sets for the trading card game, such as recent expansions and collector’s packs.

Outside of the official products on sale, we’re also likely to see third-party accessories for the TCG fall in price - including handy storage solutions like card binders, deck boxes and sleeves.

Of course, with Pokémon being such an enormous pop-culture icon that expands far beyond the card game, you can also expect to see Prime Day Pokémon deals that include merchandise for the series, and maybe even some of its video games.

Away from the world of Pokémon, you can expect to see Prime Day deals on board games, Dungeons & Dragons, and sets and accessories for fellow TCG Magic: The Gathering.

Do I need a Prime account to access these board game deals?

Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime account to take part in Prime Day. However, you can get a free 30-day Prime trial on Amazon US and Amazon UK, letting you sign up for the event, grab any deals you want and then cancel it afterwards.

Want more deals? Check out our round-up of the best Prime Day gaming deals over at our sister site, Eurogamer. Or stay up to date with the latest savings with our dedicated deals Twitter account, Jelly Deals.