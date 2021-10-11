Digital board game charity bundle offers Game of Thrones, Scythe, Terraforming Mars, Arkham Horror and more on PC for under £10

A bundle of digital board games is offering the likes of Terraforming Mars, Scythe, Ticket to Ride, Carcassonne, Splendor and more for under a tenner.

The Play Pink Humble Bundle gathers together some of the biggest releases on PC from Asmodee Digital in aid of US charity Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The bundle includes a dozen standalone games, including modern classics Love Letter, Pandemic, Small World, Splendor, Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride. The collection also features digital versions of a number of more recent releases, such as Blood Rage, Terraforming Mars, Scythe and A Game of Thrones: The Board Game.

Rounding out the titles are The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game - a close but not exact adaptation of the living card game set in Middle-earth - and Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace, a spin-off from the Arkham Horror Files series of horror board games that blends the Cthulhu mythos with XCOM-style tactical combat.

As well as the games themselves, the bundle features various DLC and add-ons, such as additional maps for Ticket to Ride, plus Pandemic and Small World expansions.

A mere 74p will get you Small World, Pandemic and Love Letter, along with the Cursed DLC for Small World and Pandemic’s extra roles and events from On the Brink.

The average pay-what-you-want price - which sits at just under £10 at the time of writing - unlocks all 23 items in the bundle, said to be worth a combined £160/$219. The bundle will be available until October 29th.

As with all Humble Bundles, a share of the proceeds will go towards charity - in this case, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Those who purchase the bundle can adjust the default split, which favours Asmodee Digital and Humble itself while donating under 50p to the BCRF from the current £9.41 average price, under the Adjust Donation tab on the page.

The Play Pink bundle marks the latest collaboration between Asmodee and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in recent weeks, following the release of a limited-edition pink set of trains for Ticket to Ride’s physical edition from which all proceeds will go to the organisation.