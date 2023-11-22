If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Black Friday board game and tabletop deals 2023

Deal with these discounted dice-rolling diversions.

As the sales season rolls around, many will be looking to grab a few bargain board game deals this Black Friday. And with so many money-saving deals now live, you are sure to found some great tabletop deals whether you're planning for Christmas, birthdays or just long nights of arguments between friends and family.

Black Friday 2023 board game and tabletop deals

To make it easier for you to find the perfect bargain, we've divided our list of the best Black Friday discounts into UK and US deals. And of course, we'll update and edit this list over time. Expect more deals throughout the day.

We're also keeping tabs on the best D&D Black Friday deals, Magic the Gathering deals, and Pokemon card deals, so make sure to check out our respective guides to snag some awesome deals.

Black Friday board game deals

UK

Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons

Buy from Amazon UK for £14

Tales from the Loop RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £35

Mutant: Year Zero - The Gray Death

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £20

Pandemic

Buy from Zatu Games for £20 (was £40)

Telestrations

Buy from Amazon UK for £20 (was £25)

Ticket to Ride

Buy from Amazon UK for £33 (was £40)

Splendor

Buy from Zatu Games for £21

7 Wonders Duel

Buy from Zatu Games for £19

Just One

Buy from Zatu Games for £15.49

Catan Junior

Buy from Amazon UK for £20.49

Unlock! Star Wars

Buy from Amazon UK for £25

Throw Throw Avocado

Buy from Amazon UK for £16.99

Jenga

Buy from Amazon UK for £11

Monopoly

Buy from The Entertainer for £15.60

Risk

Buy from Amazon UK for £27

Trivial Pursuit: Classic Edition

Buy from Amazon UK for £20

Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings Edition

Buy from Amazon UK for £20 (was £32.75)

Star Trek Adventures RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £35.25

Star Trek Adventures RPG - Klingon Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £35

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms - Core Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £23 (was £35)

US

Renegade Game Studios Black Friday sale

Save up to 90% until Nov 27th

Hunt for the Ring

Buy from Ares Games for $35

Sails of Glory - Starter set

Buy from Ares Games for $89.90

Black Rose Wars

Buy from Ares Games for $89.90

Europe Divided

Buy from Ares Games for $39.90

Deadlands: The Weird West - Core Rules Bundle for Foundry VTT

Buy from PEG for $49.99

Savage Worlds Adventure Edition - Core Rules for Foundry VTT

Buy from PEG for $9.99

Tales from the Loop RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $44

Exploding Kittens: Original Edition

Buy from Amazon US for $20

Exploding Kittens: Recipes for Disaster

Buy from Amazon US for $12.50 (was $25)

Throw Throw Burrito

Buy from Amazon US for $12.49 (was $25)

Settlers of Catan

Buy from Amazon US for $27.47 (was $44)

Ticket to Ride

Buy from Amazon US for $27.47 (was $44)

Pandemic

Buy from Amazon US for $28.49 (was $40)

Splendor

Buy from Amazon US for $23

Azul

Buy from Amazon US for $20 (was $40)

Just One

Buy from Amazon US for $17 (was $25)

Dark Souls: The Card Game

Buy from Amazon US for $35 (was $50)

Lost Cities: Rivals

Buy from Amazon US for $15

Legendary: James Bond Expansion

Buy from Amazon US for $44.60

Arkham Horror: The Card Game - Dark Side of The Moon Mythos Pack

Buy from Amazon US for $16.99

Umbra Via

Buy from Amazon US for $20

Exit: The Game 4-Pack Escape Room

Buy from Amazon US for $54.99

Exit: The Secret Lab

Buy from Amazon US for $14.23

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Core Set

Buy from Amazon US for $80 (was $100)

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Ant-Man and Wasp Character Pack

Buy from Amazon US for $35 (was $40)

Million Dollar Script

Buy from Amazon US for $9 (was $20)

Star Trek Adventures RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $44

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms - Core Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $29 (was $33)

Keep an eye on our Black Friday Dungeons & Dragons deals hub for more of the best D&D deals. And if you're just getting into the iconic role-playing game, check out our page on how to play Dungeons and Dragons 5E, or take a look at our MTG banlist for more tabletop content.

