Best Black Friday Pokémon card deals 2023

Gimmighoul these great deals!

The recent release of the Pikachu Van Gogh card and nostalgia-filled Classic Set has once again sparked players’ passion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. And with the holidays just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to indulge your love for the beloved franchise's TCG companion by picking up some amazing Black Friday Pokémon card deals.

Black Friday 2023 Pokémon card deals

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is a direct sibling to the monster-catching video game series, and originally launched the same year that the Game Boy originals debuted in the 90's. The hugely popular TCG series has two players battling it out with their respective decks of Pokémon, energy, items and supporters. If you've picked up the latest mainline Pokemon games, then you'll be pleased to know pocket monsters from Scarlet and Violet have also made their way into the trading card game – including the Paldean starters. With so many sets out there, now is a great time for you or a loved one to begin their journey into the Pokémon TCG or perhaps even rekindle their love of the franchise.

To help you pick up the best bargains, we’ve collected up a wide selection of the best Black Friday Pokémon card deals featuring releases for the Pokémon TCG, as well as separating them into either UK or US releases - as deals can sometimes be exclusive to one specific region or feature shipping restrictions.

If Pokémon cards aren't the only TCG you enjoy, then we've also got a handy roundup on the best Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals you can pickup right now. If you're a tabletop fan looking for a bargain, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday board game deals as well. Or, if you prefer roleplaying games there's plenty of D&D Black Friday deals on this year, too.

Black Friday Pokémon card deals

UK

Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet 4 – Paradox Rift – Booster Box

Buy from Zatu for £97.39 (was £154)

Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box Iron Valiant (Green & Pink)

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £36.95 (was £49.99)

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Squirtle Pin Collection

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £11.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Charmander Pin Collection

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £12.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Bulbasaur Pin Collection

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £11.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Premier Deck Holder Collection - Dragonite VSTAR

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £38.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game Holiday Calendar 2023

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £39.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Chilling Reign 1 Pack Checklane Blister Morpeko

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £3.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Fusion Strike Mini Album Portfolio

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £3.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Radiant Eevee

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £52.50

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Chilling Reign 1 Pack Checklane Blister Phanpy

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £3.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Ablaze Elite Trainer Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £34.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Trainer’s Toolkit 2023

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £27.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Brilliant Stars Premium Checklane Hydreigon

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - League Battle Deck: Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £22.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Hoopa V Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £18.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Kanto Friends Mini Tin – Pikachu

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £10.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - League Battle Deck: Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £22.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Boltund V Collection Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £21.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Kanto Friends Mini Tin – Charmander

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £10.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Brilliant Stars Premium Checklane Blister Salamence

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - League Battle Deck: Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £22.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Celebrations First Partners Jumbo Cards Gen 5 Unova

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £2.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - V Battle Deck - Lycanroc vs Corviknight

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £19.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Kanto Friends Mini Tin - Bulbasaur

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £9.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Astral Radiance - Build & Battle Stadium

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £54.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Kanto Friends Mini Tin - Eevee

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £8.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Kanto Friends Mini Tin - Squirtle

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £8.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Alolan Exeggutor V Collection Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £17.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO Tin - Snorlax

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £17.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pikachu V Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £18.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Fusion Strike Premium Checklane Blister Rillaboom

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £28.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Fusion Strike Premium Checklane Blister Cinderace

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – V Battle Deck - Noivern V

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £12.49

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Trainer's ToolKit 2022

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £27.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Trainer's ToolKit 2021

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £29.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – V Battle Deck - Lycanroc V

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £12.65

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £24.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Astral Radiance Premium Checklane Blister Feraligatr

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Astral Radiance 3 Pack Blister Eevee

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £12.50

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO Tin – Pikachu

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £19.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Darkness Ablaze Premium Checklane Blister: Dragapult

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Astral Radiance 3 Pack Blister Slyveon

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £13.50

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO Tin – Blissey

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £15.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Morpeko V-Union Special Collection

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £23.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Astral Radiance 1 Pack Checklane Blister Oricorio

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £3.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sinnoh Stars Mini Tin - Riolu & Bidoof

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £6.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Shadow Rider Calyrex V Collection Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £19.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Darkness Ablaze Premium Checklane Blister: Grimmsnarl

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Divergent Powers Tin - Hisuian Typhlosion V

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £18.49

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Boltund V Showcase

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £11.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sinnoh Stars Mini Tin - Munchlax & Drifloon

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £6.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sinnoh Stars Mini Tin - Turtwig & Luxray

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £6.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sinnoh Stars Mini Tin - Chimchar & Pachirisu

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £6.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Divergent Powers Tin - Hisuian Decidueye V

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £18.49

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sinnoh Stars Mini Tin - Piplup & Mime Jr.

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Divergent Powers Tin - Hisuian Samurott V

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £18.49

Pokémon Trading Card Game – V Battle Deck - Rayquaza vs Noivern

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £22.95

US

Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box Iron Valiant (Green & Pink)

Buy from Walmart for $99.90 (was $160.99)

Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box Iron Valiant (Green & Pink)

Buy from Amazon US for $39

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Pokémon GO Tins

Buy from Walmart for $14.97

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Pokemon Battle Academy 2023

Buy from Amazon US for $12.89

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Trainer's Toolkit 2022

Buy From Best Buy for $20.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Ultra-Premium Collection (Charizard)

Buy from Amazon US for $119.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Pokémon GO - V Battle Deck - Mewtwo vs. Melmetal

Buy from Best Buy for $27.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game CCG Select - Pikachu Lightning Box

Buy from Walmart for $36.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Calyrex VMAX League Battle Deck

Buy from Best Buy for $23.99

