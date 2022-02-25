Arkham Horror: The Card Game’s next re-release revitalises The Path of Carcosa

Arkham Horror: The Card Game is getting another re-release of a classic Mythos Cycle from its past.

The Path to Carcosa is a duo of expansions containing all the cards previously released for the living card game’s second cycle. Similarly to last year’s Edge of the Earth release, The Path to Carcosa is set to be launched in two separate expansions: the Investigator Expansion and the Campaign Expansion. The two expansions will revolve around the sinister history of The King in Yellow, a play whose past productions have been plagued by disappearances, delusions and strange goings-on. With an upcoming performance on the way, it’s time for the players to discover the truth behind the play once and for all.

Players interested in obtaining more playable characters will be able to gain a roster of investigators with The Path to Carcosa Investigator Expansion for Arkham Horror: TCG. The Investigator Expansion features six different playable characters for players to introduce into their game, with each one bringing their own unique stats, abilities and cards. Sefina Rousseau is a painter who is able to draw extra cards at the start of the game and keep event cards for whenever she needs them, whereas the gravedigger – William Yorick – has the ability to play an asset from his discard pile whenever he defeats an enemy.

Other investigators included in The Path to Carcosa Investigator Expansion include Lola Hayes, an actress who is capable of switching between roles at will, the shaman Akachi Onyele, the secretary Minh Thi Phan and Mark Harrington, a soldier who now fights the forces of the Old Ones.

The Path to Carcosa Campaign Expansion provides players with all the cards they need to experience the original Mythos Cycle. In the co-op game campaign, players will be investigating the mystery of The King in Yellow play, which is set to see a dreaded revival in the town of Arkham. Players begin the adventure in the town’s theatre in the middle of the play, only to wake up during intermission to the frightful sight of bodies and empty seats. The players will have to travel across the globe and beyond to find the answers they seek and to solve the ultimate mystery.

Arkham Horror: The Card Game – The Path to Carcosa Campaign Expansion and Investigator Expansion are both set to be released by Fantasy Flight Games, the studio responsible for the living card game series as well as other titles in the Arkham Horror Files universe such as horror board game Mansions of Madness: Second Edition and Elder Sign.

Arkham Horror: The Card Game is a living card game, meaning that players can acquire set expansions wherein all the copies contain the same amount and kind of cards. In the game, players work together as investigators attempting to solve a mystery related to the Old Ones, ancient and uncaring gods inspired by Eldritch Mythos. Each player controls an investigator and has a deck of cards they can use to move between locations, search for clues and fight – or flee from – various enemies.

The Path to Carcosa Campaign Expansion and Investigator Expansion both require players to have a copy of the Arkham Horror: The Card Game Core Set to play. Whilst The Path to Carcosa Campaign Expansion is set to launch on June 24th at $70 (£62), the Investigator Expansion will arrive on May 27th for $45 (£40)