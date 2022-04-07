Blade Runner tabletop RPG is coming to Kickstarter this spring

The official Blade Runner tabletop roleplaying game is set to hit Kickstarter this Spring.

It was announced that the upcoming tabletop RPG will be crowdfunded via a Kickstarter campaign that will be launching in May 2022. Pledge amounts and estimated delivery dates for the Blade Runner TRPG Kickstarter campaign are yet to be confirmed. A retail release of the roleplaying game is planned for sometime this autumn.

Initially revealed back in September, the Blade Runner RPG is based on the universe first introduced in the 1982 classic sci-fi film Blade Runner. The tabletop RPG will take place in an alternative 2037, set between the events of the first film and its sequel, Blade Runner 2049, with the player characters witnessing the launch of the Wallace Corporation’s advanced Nexus-9 replicants. (Which serve as an important element of Blade Runner 2049’s world and plot.)

In the game, players will be able to play as either a human or a replicant – an android that looks like a human - with the potential for doubt to be cast on anyone’s identity. All player characters will be members of the LAPD’s rep-detect unit – also known as blade runners – with the goal of finding and subduing any replicants who attempt to rebel against their position or hide themselves in human society. However, player characters in the Blade Runner TRPG are not necessarily bound to their roles and can try to find ways to offer mercy or otherwise search for meaning in their thankless jobs.

Besides hunting down rogue replicants, players can expect to investigate other kinds of mysteries in the world of Blade Runner, with the RPG’s publisher – Free League Publishing – promising its players sci-fi action, corporate intrigue and moral conflict. The gameplay system for the Blade Runner RPG is based on the Year Zero Engine, which is also shared by the Alien RPG – inspired by the Ridley Scott film – and Tales from the Loop.

Apart from releasing the Blade Runner TRPG Free League is responsible for publishing the aforementioned Alien RPG and Tales from the Loop, as well as the dark fantasy roleplaying game Mörk Borg.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Blade Runner RPG is set to launch on May 3rd.