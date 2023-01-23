Tabletop Awards 2022

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A mouse-sized scavenger hunt on a moving clock face! We get a first look at new board game Hickory Dickory

A board game fit for a fairytale king.

Maddie Cullen avatar
Video by Maddie Cullen Video Team
Published on

This video and article are sponsored by Plaid Hat Games and Hickory Dickory. Find out more and buy the game on the Hickory Dickory website.

For anyone that loved the mouse adventures in Redwall, who’s always had a soft spot for fairy tales or finds themselves on the cottagecore tag of TikTok more than anywhere else, we have got the perfect game preview for you.

I sat down with Nikki Shults from Plaid Hat Games during PAX Unplugged to check out the studio’s new title Hickory Dickory. This is a worker-placement game where you each play a team of small mice invited to join King Cuckoo’s royal scavenger hunt. The catch? His kingdom is a clock!

You and your whiskered companions must scuttle around the clock face to complete tasks, find various prizes - such as rolls of thread and buttons - and gather as many berries as you can to win. Because when you’re a little critter berries are victory points, of course.

To get around you hop onto the clock hands and spin across the board to reach different times and therefore different places. But be warned: after a while the noise will attract a house cat to your game whose pesky paws will poke onto the board and stop you in your tracks. So make sure to use your mouse brain to strategise and focus on the berries.

About the Author
Maddie Cullen avatar

Maddie Cullen

Video Team

Maddie has spent most of her life writing and turned that passion for sharing words into video when she worked as producer at a creative agency. Until her colleagues got tired of the constant badgering to play board games or hear about her latest D&D session, so she joined Dicebreaker to find people who might be more interested.

Comments
